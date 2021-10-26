NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to announce the upcoming release of Edition by John Boyega, a more sustainable menswear collection worn by one of the world's most inspiring actors and changemakers. The new Edition collection features autumn's key looks constructed from recycled, organic and innovative materials, such as Vegea™ — a vegan alternative to leather, partly made from waste from the winemaking industry. Edition by John Boyega will be available at hm.com and in selected stores 28 October.

H&M teams up with actor John Boyega on men's collection that pushes style & sustainability

"John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that's speaking up for change, believing there's a better way to treat each other and the planet. H&M is proud to team up with John for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary, more sustainable collection for men," says Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M.

Golden Globe winner John Boyega has earned recognition not only for his acting, but also for standing up for the changes he wants to see in the world. In June 2020, he seized the megaphone and gave a heartfelt speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. For Boyega, voicing your truth is one of the most powerful tools for driving empathy and change. Now he joins forces with H&M on the release of Edition by John Boyega, an uncompromising menswear collection that pushes for sustainability and celebrates the changemakers that try to do good for the world.

"I'm excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose. Sustainability to me, means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us. This collaboration has already birthed opportunities for fresh dynamic creatives. Two birds with one stone," says John Boyega.

Edition by John Boyega fuses effortless workwear pieces with floral prints and tie-dye patterns. The collection is made using sustainable materials, which is in line with H&M's commitment to move fashion into a more sustainable future. In the new menswear line, cotton is organic or recycled from textile-production waste or post-consumer waste, nylons and polyesters are recycled, and viscose fibers are from sustainable sources.

With each piece, Edition by John Boyega proves the season's key pieces can be made in a more sustainable way. A chore jacket (Europe online exclusive) boasts a patchwork denim design constructed from collected denim garments remade into a contemporary style. A striking checked coat, partly made from premium Italian recycled wool, is sure to make an unforgettable impression. A timeless organic cotton striped shirt has a roomy cut, while a zip-off puffer jacket (online exclusive worldwide), crafted from the innovative material Vegea™, can be quickly transformed from jacket to vest.

Ideal for the new season, shirts and trousers have a relaxed feel, as do a knitted green cardigan and a yellow rollneck, all with a roomy silhouette. A pink tie-dye sweatshirt and T-shirts are emblazoned with the hopeful reminder "A better present leads to a better future", alongside a graphic of planet Earth in action. The collection is completed by a tote bag with these graphics, as well as a floral cap and pink tie-dye canvas trainers.

John Boyega is a British-Nigerian actor and producer, known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films and, most recently, for his Golden Globe winning performance in the film series Small Axe. Off screen, Boyega is admired worldwide for serving fashion-forward styles, and for being a passionate advocate for racial justice.

