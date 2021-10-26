New Recognition Program Honors Companies and Nonprofits that Give People Compelling Reasons to Care about them--and Offer Inspiration for others to Buy in

GT's Living Foods Named In Fast Company's First Annual List Of "Brands That Matter" New Recognition Program Honors Companies and Nonprofits that Give People Compelling Reasons to Care about them--and Offer Inspiration for others to Buy in

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced today its first annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands including GT's Living Foods, producer of the most-loved and best-selling Kombucha brand in the world. These companies and nonprofits do more than sell products and services, they have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

GT's Living Foods Logo (PRNewsfoto/GT's Living Foods)

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 95 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 95 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Plus, there were additional honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

"Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

"We are blessed and honored to be recognized as a Fast Company 'Brand that Matters,'" says GT Dave, Founder and CEO, GT's Living Foods. "Since our inception, it has been our mission to bring authentic and potent living foods to the Western World, and that goal remains strong to this day. As we innovate and grow, we look forward to sharing this special drink with the world, healing the minds, bodies and spirits of health-conscious consumers and Kombucha fans."

A pioneer in the health and wellness sector for more than 25 years, GT's Living Foods remains an innovative leader in the growing Kombucha industry, retaining 47% of the category market share. Founder and CEO Dave bottled his first brew in the kitchen of his parents' home at the age of 15, later going on to create the first commercial Kombucha brand in the U.S.

GT's Living Foods' mission has always been significant, but its purpose deepened throughout the global pandemic this past year as personal health and wellness shifted to the forefront of consumers' priorities. GT's instituted an on-the-ground, fast-and-furious, product distribution blitz to support frontline workers at the onset of the global pandemic.

The company also formed a Science Advisory Board amid increased consumer need for natural products that support immunity and reduce inflammation. The board, consisting of five medical doctors with expertise in science, nutrition, and the gut microbiome, serves as a conduit to connect the greater research community with consumers to educate on the scientifically proven healing properties of fermented foods for gut health and optimal digestion.

The brand that started it all continues to share the gift of Kombucha with so many others so they can carry on the ancient tradition while innovating the category.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

Click here to see the complete list.

The November issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning November 2, 2021.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About GT's Living Foods

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

Follow GT's Living Foods on social:

Instagram @GTsKombucha

Facebook @GTsLivingFoods

TikTok @GTsKombucha

Twitter @GTsKombucha

Pinterest @GTsKombucha

YouTube www.youtube.com/gtskombucha

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GT's Living Foods