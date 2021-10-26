Community Access National Network Releases Third Policy Report on 340B Drug Pricing Program

A Patient's Guide to 340B: Why Accountability Matters to You
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:07 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The word accountable is defined as "being required or expect to justify actions or decisions." Accountability is often broadly discussed on a variety of levels about governmental and social issues, and the 340B Drug Pricing Program is certainly no exception. The 340B program exists to address the health care needs of a segment of society – social needs. As such, program accountability is of paramount importance since patient health depends on it.

A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why Accountability Matters to You
A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why Accountability Matters to You

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-3

Media Contact:
Brandon M. Macsata, General Consultant
info@tiicann.org 
(305) 519-4256

(PRNewsfoto/Community Access National Network)
(PRNewsfoto/Community Access National Network)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-access-national-network-releases-third-policy-report-on-340b-drug-pricing-program-301413372.html

SOURCE Community Access National Network

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.