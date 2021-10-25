Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium, Strategic and Precious Metals Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/3m221x1
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Keynote Presentation
Guy Keller, Commodities Analyst at Tribeca Investment Partners
Moderator: David Batista, Senior Managing Director at Viriathus
Boss Energy Ltd.
(OTCQB: BQSSF | ASX: BOE)
Elevate Uranium Ltd.
(Pink: ELVUF | ASX: EL8)
Lotus Resources Ltd.
(OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT)
Bannerman Energy Ltd.
(OTCQB: BNNLF | ASX: BMN)
Consolidated Uranium Inc.
(OTCQB: CURUF | TSX-V: CUR)
UEX Corp.
(OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX)
Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
(OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX-V: BSK)
Peninsula Energy Ltd.
(OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN)
Global Atomic Corp.
(OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO)
Baselode Energy Corp.
(OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND)
enCore Energy Corp.
(OTCQB: ENCUF | TSX-V: EU)
Paladin Energy Ltd.
(OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN)
Adriatic Metals plc
(OTCQX: ADMLF | ASX: ADT)
Heliostar Metals Ltd.
(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR)
Steppe Gold Ltd.
(OTCQX: STPGF | TSX: STGO)
Newcore Gold Ltd.
(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)
Giga Metals Corp.
(OTCQX: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA)
Barksdale Resources Corp.
(OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)
Liberty Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
TriStar Gold, Inc.
(OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG)
Nevgold Corp.
(OTCQB: NAUFF | TSX-V: NAU)
Adyton Resources Corp.
(OTCQB: ADYRF | TSX-V: ADY)
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
(OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)
First Mining Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.
(OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)
Pampa Metals Corp.
(OTCQX: PMMCF | CSE: PM)
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
Frontier Lithium Inc.
(OTCQX: LITOF | TSX-V: FL)
Tinka Resources Ltd.
(OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK)
Bear Creek Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM)
C2C Gold Corp.
(OTCQB: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC)
Salazar Resources Ltd.
(OTCQX: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL)
Troilus Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)
Cypress Development Corp.
(OTCQB: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)
Galantas Gold Corp.
(OTCQX GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)
Nova Royalty Corp.
(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
O3 Mining Inc.
(OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX.V: OIII)
White Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)
Nighthawk Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK)
Labrador Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com