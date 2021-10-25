Noblis Appoints Dr. Luciana Borio to Board of Trustees

RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis , a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has appointed medical and public health leader, Luciana Borio, M.D., to its Board of Trustees.

New Trustee Bolsters Life Sciences Expertise and Further Diversifies Existing Board Composition

"As a recognized specialist in biodefense, emerging infectious diseases, medical product development and complex public health emergencies, Dr. Borio shares Noblis' mission to enrich lives and protect our nation," said Michael Chertoff, chairman, Noblis Board of Trustees . "We're honored that she chose to join our team and look forward to benefiting from her expertise to advance our mission and those of our clients—particularly as life science challenges continue to emerge."

"I'm delighted to join Noblis' Board of Trustees," said Dr. Borio. "I look forward to helping the company advance its mission by leveraging cutting edge science and technology, including in the life sciences area."

Dr. Borio currently serves as a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners where she advises on and helps develop new investment opportunities related to biologics manufacturing, clinical trials, novel therapies and areas with large, unmet clinical needs. She also serves as an adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, where she continues to practice medicine part time, and a Senior Fellow for Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Before joining ARCH, Dr. Borio served as a Senior Vice President at In-Q-Tel, an independent, non-profit, strategic investment firm that delivers innovative technology solutions to support U.S. Intelligence community missions. Prior to that, she held several key positions including, serving as a member of President Biden's transition COVID-19 Advisory Board and Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness at the 2017-2019 National Security Council. She has also served as the acting Chief Scientist of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Assistant Commissioner for Counterterrorism Policy for the FDA. She earned her M.D. from Georgetown Washington University.

