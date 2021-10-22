RTA Expands With New Office In Midland, Texas To Facilitate Growth

HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) is announcing the opening of a new office in Midland, Texas to facilitate its expansion plans.

RTA is rapidly expanding to bring gigFAST INTERNET™ to America's rural communities. Rural internet veteran Lindsey Tooman has joined RTA to manage Midland-Odessa and surrounding areas. As RTA's newest Business Manager, Lindsey brings more than a decade of experience deploying broadband solutions to underserved communities which has facilitated rapid growth and economic expansion for these areas.

RTA is deploying Fiber to The Home (FTTH) and new service offerings such as gigFAST TV™ and gigFAST VOICE™ to these areas this fall.

Jim Edwards, RTA's Chairman said, "Although RTA is a new name for the area, RTA's recent acquisition of Ridgewood Cable/Net 3 is a trusted name known in the area for decades. We are truly excited to expand on this solid foundation to bring gigFAST™ services to these areas."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's 13,000 fiber route miles gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable internet connectivity to rural America; enabling residents to connect online for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

