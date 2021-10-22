Equinox Strategy Partners' Jonathan Fitzgarrald Named Among the Country's Top 25 Consultants

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Magazine has recognized Equinox Strategy Partners' Managing Partner Jonathan R. Fitzgarrald as one of the most influential consultants in the profession and named him to their annual list of 'Top 25 Consultants' in the category of 'Excellence in Client Services.' The publication reports that "unceasingly, the Top 25 Consultants distinguish themselves with their ability to deliver superior service to clients, adapt and innovate new products and industry practices, and make substantial contributions to their firms' bottom lines."

"To remain relevant in a highly competitive market, savvy service firms are looking ahead to identify those professionals within their organizations who will assume the reins—both in terms of firm leadership as well as rainmaking—and to instill in those professionals the client development and leadership skills necessary to take their organizations into the next decade," said Fitzgarrald. "I personally derive tremendous fulfillment from developing these professionals, and it is truly an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

Equinox Strategy Partners facilitates 12-month, Professional Advancement Accelerator programs designed to realize a professional's full potential at all stages of their career—including during the early years. Investing in people thwarts the root causes of burnout and keeps them loyal to the organization. A professional's satisfaction and retention increases when firms invest in training and development programs that facilitate meaningful relationships internally and further the skills and techniques required to take advantage of growth opportunities externally. With a longstanding track record serving the legal, accounting and business management professions, Fitzgarrald has a talent for finding untapped potential in people.

After graduating from Brigham Young University, Fitzgarrald spent almost 20 years in-house at various firms, directing business development, marketing, public relations and communications. Nearly eight of those years were spent as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker, a full-service law firm. In 2015, Fitzgarrald launched Equinox Strategy Partners and was inducted as a Fellow into the College of Law Practice Management in 2017.

EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS provides service professionals in law, accounting and business management firms with strategies for growth. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, its professionals provide firms nationwide with strategies for driving revenue and boosting market visibility.

