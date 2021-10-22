AppGallery Drives Financial Health with Innovation, Exploring Open Banking Capabilities with Partners

Huawei reveals plans to strengthen the ecosystem's financial services offering at the Huawei Developer Conference 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its annual Huawei Developer Conference 2021 (HDC 2021), Huawei announced plans to continue to drive innovation in the financial services industry by exploring Open Banking capabilities with AppGallery partners. Industry speakers joined Huawei experts to announce AppGallery's continued push for innovation while prioritising user safety and security.

"We are delighted to share our plans for AppGallery in the financial services," said Siri G. Børsum, Global VP Finance Vertical Eco-development & Partnerships at Huawei Consumer Business Group. "After an exciting few months, we've experienced the potential of partnerships for the sake of innovation and growth, and can't wait to welcome more FinTech's who want to make waves in the industry."

Could Open Banking Champion Financial Health?

Dedicated to providing its global audience of 730 million with a choice of the latest banking and payment apps, AppGallery is leveraging new technology to support its partners.

Noffe recently joined AppGallery, using Open Banking to offer a service that helps children learn saving habits in Norway. Bluecode is offering its customers in Europe a convenient payment solution, using QR codes through AppGallery's NFC capabilities.

Huawei remains committed to driving global Financial Health – achievable through partnerships with Fintechs. For consumers, Huawei shared how users could use Open Banking to have more control over their finances.

Alongside its partners, AppGallery fosters innovation

Joined by Brett King, author of The Rise of Technosocialism and host of #1 FinTech podcast Breaking Banks, Siri G. Børsum addressed the recent changes in consumer behaviour that have led to a higher demand for convenience. With 2020 seeing a 45% jump in the use of banking apps, the pair highlighted the potential for developers.

"We're seeing so much innovation potential when looking at the changing landscape in the financial services industry," said Brett King. "When you look at the biggest financial institutions around the world, they tend to be digital-first organisations."

With AppGallery, Huawei plans to foster innovation to help FinTech developers realise their business development potential, while advocating for financial health.

Børsum explained Huawei's full-cycle security and protection system featuring developer real-name verification, a four-step review process, additional download and installation protection, and a prevention mechanism for secure app operation.

About AppGallery

AppGallery is an innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Its HMS Core allows apps to integrate across different devices, delivering a smoother experience – part of the wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

With AppGallery, Huawei's vision is to make an open, innovative platform that is accessible to consumers while strictly protecting their privacy and providing them with a unique and smart experience. AppGallery has over 560 million monthly active users and has partnered with 5.1 million developers.

