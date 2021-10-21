Xtreme Fighting Championships' YoungGuns 4 Goes Down Dec. 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan

DESTIN, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) is excited to announce that its next showcase event, YoungGuns 4, will take place Dec. 10 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

The XFC Hexagon returns to The Great Lake State for YoungGuns 4 after the success of August's XFC 45 at The DeltaPlex, which was broadcast LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com.

YoungGuns 4's feature fights will be announced soon.

XFC Vice President of Fight Operations Matt Frendo: "We are extremely excited to bring the XFC back to Michigan, and to Grand Rapids at the DeltaPlex Arena. The fighters and fans showed great support in August, and we couldn't wait to come back! The card is stacked, and the future of MMA will be on full display on Dec. 10."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're thrilled to bring the Hexagon back to the great state of Michigan. Michigan is home to some of the biggest fight fans on the planet and some of the best fighters in the sport. YoungGuns 4 is going to be an epic XFC showcase event."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

