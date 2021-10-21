Northwestern Mutual Appoints Steve Radke to President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual has announced the appointment of Steve Radke to President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, effective November 1, 2021. In this role, he will lead the company's national and local charitable strategies and the ongoing collaboration with nonprofit partners to create sustained and measurable community impact. Radke, who previously held the role of Vice President of Government Relations, will continue to spearhead the company's lobbying and public policy formation efforts, while also overseeing the company's strategic philanthropy under an expanded role of Vice President of Government and Community Relations.

"As a company, we're committed to making a meaningful difference by creating long-term sustainable impact and driving change in our communities and society," said Ray Manista, executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer at Northwestern Mutual, where he leads law and public affairs, including oversight of strategic philanthropy. "Steve's extensive experience leading government relations, coupled with his deep community connections grounded in partnership and collaboration, will enable him to carry our mission as a Foundation and serve the people in our hometown of Milwaukee and communities across the country."

Radke joined Northwestern Mutual in 1994 and has worked in the company's Government Relations department throughout his tenure with the company. Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual, Radke worked in the Washington, D.C. office of Congressman Jerry Kleczka and managed one of his re-election campaigns. He earned his Bachelor's and Law degree from Marquette University. He also holds a Master's degree from Georgetown University.

He recently concluded a two-year term as chair of the Wisconsin Policy Forum and is a member of the Board of Visitors for the Les Aspin Center for Government at Marquette University. He also previously served on the boards of Meta House and the Betty Brinn Children's Museum.

