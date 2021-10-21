EKSA Launches H1 Wireless Bluetooth Trucker Headset

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKSA, the leader of the best performing next-generation headsets is pleased to announce the launch of their H1 Wireless Bluetooth Trucker Headset.

EKSA H1 Wireless Bluetooth Trucker Headset

The all new EKSA H1 features Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the distance of the stable Bluetooth connection can reach up to 50 meters (164feet ). Now with H1 One Ear Bluetooth Headset, no more restriction of cable and distance.

The H1 has an advanced ENC microphone. The ENC chip built into the wireless headset filters 96% background noise. 270° Rotatable Mic Boom with precise positioning ensures clear voice recording, even in a noisy environment such as call center, office, or at home.

EKSA has the user's comfort in mind with the H1's ergonomic design. The Microphone folds freely, an Adjustable Headband & Detachable Soft Earmuffs.

Some of the other Features & Benefits of the new H1 Headset:

Headset for Left or Right Ear.

Easy to Use – Indicator Lights for All Functions.

Dual Devices Connection.

EKSA's H1 Headset Bluetooth with Microphone is suitable for PC, computer, laptop, tablet, mobile phone, Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, MacOS, Office, Skype, Zoom, Webinar, etc. It also has a dual paring function. (A headset connected to 2 devices at the same time.)

Long battery life and fast charging: The 500mAh rechargeable battery of the Bluetooth headset allows for 57 hours of music time, 30 hours of conversation time, 165 hours of standby time. Only 1.5 hours to full charge. Battery status will be shown on a mobile phone.

Ultra-light & Comfortable: Only 140g weight. Adjustable metal steel headband, soft ear pads with faux leather contribute to the wearing comfort and durability. The integrated mute switch and volume control allow easy control when calling.

Story starts from EKSA, the gaming headset brand. EKSAtelecom focuses on a clear communication system, which uses the ENC technology to filter noisy surrounds while keeping the clear human voice. EKSAtelecom's noise-cancelling telecom headset for hands-free communication is widely used in workplace environments, such as customer call centers, manufacturing plants, warehouses, truck drivers-use, etc. Our mission is to build a flexible and efficient communication system with clear audio. Be heard anywhere.

For complete information, please visit: https://www.eksatelecom.com/

