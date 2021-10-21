CME Group Reports October 2021 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2021 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 32 percent to 20.4 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October product highlights compared to October 2020 include:

Overall ADV increased 32%

Interest Rate ADV increased 94%

Options ADV increased 53%

Energy ADV increased 28%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 2%

Micro Products ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 36% to 5.8 million, including 48% growth in Latin America , 40% in EMEA and 26% in Asia

BrokerTec US Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 43% to $274B , U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 33% to $131B , European Repo ADNV increased 18% to €304B and RV Curve ADNV reached a record of more than $550 million

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

