Potential Cure For HIV Successfully Completes Pre-investigational New Drug (Pre-Ind) Stage Of FDA Approval Process

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) − A potential cure for HIV, developed by pioneering research scientist Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, Director of the Seraph Research Institute (SRI), and his team have successfully completed the Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

"We are extremely encouraged by this step forward from the FDA, in finding a cure for HiV," says Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu.

The submission to the FDA was based on promising results achieved by a 54-year-old man living with HIV, who was unable to sustain HIV viral load suppression with antiviral therapy (ART). Once the patient stopped taking ART, and began using the new innovative SRI treatment, his HIV infection blood levels were controlled more effectively for 365 consecutive days.

Dr. Gumrukçu is also co-founder and inventor of Enochian BioSciences, which holds the exclusive license for the product.

"If proven to be effective, [this therapy] could offer hope to many who would like to have alternatives to daily treatment, which can be costly and difficult to maintain," says Dr. Peter Piot, the former head of UNAIDS and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London.

Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu is the Executive Director and Director of Translational Research at the Seraph Research Institute, based in Los Angeles. His current research on infectious diseases focuses on creating new approaches and mechanisms of actions in antiviral therapies through co-opting virus-specific components of viral replication machinery, on viruses including SARS-CoV-2, HIV, HBV, influenza and Ebola. He was recently appointed to the board of The Alliance of Housing and Healing, which recently merged with AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA).

Seraph Research Institute is a non-profit research institution, founded by Dr. Serhat, registered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, that works to advance medical science in the areas of unmet need. The organization's team of leading research scientists and medical experts work to answer the fundamental questions rooted in science – studying disease at every level from molecular to cellular – and physiology, from individual to population-based scales to create novel approaches to help patients with incurable diseases.

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company's gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com

