GEP Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Procure-to-Pay Suites - Third consecutive year GEP named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for P2P Suites

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that, for the third straight year, Gartner has named GEP a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

"Demand for GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's smartest, most powerful, agile platform for direct and indirect procurement, continues to go like a rocket. Our software provides companies a far better way to manage price volatility and their suppliers as well as identify savings to drive value and competitiveness," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer and cofounder of GEP.

GEP SMART™ provides enterprises with the leading AI-powered, cloud-native, source-to-pay (S2P) platform — encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category management, contract management, supplier and risk management, procure-to-pay, invoice management, and savings project management — unifying procurement operations to drive compliance and savings.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

