F.N.B. Corporation Receives Final Regulatory Approval for Howard Bancorp, Inc. Merger

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced it has received all regulatory clearances for its proposed merger with Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Howard) (NASDAQ: HBMD).

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation have provided final clearance for the pending FNB-Howard merger as well as the merger of Howard's bank subsidiary, Howard Bank, into FNB's bank subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

The merger between FNB and Howard will further strengthen FNB's presence in its Mid-Atlantic Region, with the combined organization projected to assume the sixth largest deposit share position in Baltimore, MD. FNB continues to expect the merger to be 4 percent accretive to earnings per share with fully phased-in cost savings on a GAAP basis and expects the merger to enhance FNB's profitability metrics. Additionally, FNB anticipates the tangible book value per common share impact to be minimal and expects the CET1 ratio to remain unchanged on a pro forma basis at closing.

The completion of the merger remains subject to the satisfaction of certain routine and customary closing conditions and approval by Howard stockholders, who will vote on the proposed merger at a special meeting scheduled for November 9, 2021.

The respective Boards of Directors of Howard and FNB have previously approved the agreement and Plan of Merger between FNB and Howard. As announced on July 13, 2021, Howard stockholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard common stock they own. The exchange ratio is fixed, and the transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange for Howard's stockholders.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $39 billion and more than 330 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

About Howard Bancorp, Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 13 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank is available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.

