Sandvik completes the acquisition of leading CAM software company Cambrio

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisistion of US-based Cambrio, a leading company with a portfolio in CAD/CAM software for manufacturing industries like automotive, transportation, energy, medical and aerospace.

In 2020, Cambrio had revenues of about SEK 628 million (68 million USD) with an EBIT margin slightly dilutive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be positive.

Cambrio will be reported in the Design & Planning Automation division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

