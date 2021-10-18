REZI Launched in Los Angeles, Signs Partnership with Bond Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , the first "iRenter" PropTech company that is transforming the way that landlords and tenants complete apartment rental transactions, is continuing its rapid 2021 growth by launching its platform in Los Angeles, CA.

Simultaneous with this expansion, REZI has signed its first deal with a new partner, Bond Companies, to lease vacancies at their Inspire Colton property in Los Angeles. Situated at 1363 Colton St, Inspire Colton is a new luxury community centrally located between downtown Los Angeles and Silver Lake — offering contemporary living & designer finishes to the thriving surrounding City West neighborhood.

"REZI, while a new player in the LA market, quickly understood the quality of Inspire Colton and its highly sought-after location in Echo Park. REZI came to us with a compelling offer to remove the normal time delays to secure quality residents," said Larry Bond, Co-Founder and Chairman of Bond Companies. "We are delighted to partner with REZI and their innovative platform and look forward to additional opportunities together in the year ahead."

Tenants and property owners won't be the only ones to benefit from REZI's expansion plans though. Last month, the firm launched their own REZI Referral Program , where referral partners with connections in local real estate communities can refer owners, and their vacancies, online to REZI's innovative platform.

To date, REZI has already received over 1400 units submitted through this referral program in Los Angeles alone — totaling more than $14,000 in submission bonuses paid out to respective referral partners.

"We're excited to expand into the Los Angeles market and have experienced early success with our referral program," said Chris Kim, Head of Acquisitions at REZI. "Growing our local partnerships is vital to continuing our rapid growth. We are committed to investing resources that will develop and maintain our referral relationships for the long term."

