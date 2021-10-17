South Carolina Teen Distracted Driving Simulator Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council Southeastern Chapter (SCNSC) and State Farm are partnering with SC Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies to remind South Carolina teen drivers that distracted driving can be deadly. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 18-22, The Distracted Driving Simulator will visit five high schools to bring students a hands-on, outdoor learning experience.

Monday, October 18 - Chapin, SC @ Spring Hill High School

Tuesday, October 19 - Clover, SC @ Clover High School

Wednesday, October 20 - Union, SC @ Union High School

Thursday, October 21 - Florence, SC @ West Florence High School

Friday, October 22 - Greenwood, SC @ Greenwood High School

The Distracted Driving Simulator is a virtual reality program that allows participants to experience the hazards of manual, cognitive and visual distractions behind-the-wheel. And that's just one of five hands-on activities to promote safe driving habits! A new element at this year's event will be mock traffic stops conducted by local law enforcement officers to show young drivers how to prepare and respond if they are pulled over by a police officer. Additionally, students will use Fatal Vision goggles, simulating alcohol impairment, to navigate a golf cart through a cone course and more.

"Protecting and educating young drivers is a significant focus of State Farm philanthropy," said State Farm Vice President-Agency Kelli Taylor. "Almost 60% of teen crashes are caused by distracted driving, and we want to end this epidemic in South Carolina. State Farm is proud to support SCNSC and the Distracted Driving Simulator program, and we look forward to reaching teens across the state during this fun and innovative educational event."

"The first few years of driving are the most dangerous time in a young person's life, and the Distracted Driving Simulator is helping to save lives. We are deeply grateful for State Farm's support," said Todd Buehrig, Executive Director, SCNSC. "Not only has their generosity helped fund and launch this program, but their agents volunteer their time in the community year-round to help us educate young drivers."

About Southeastern Chapter National Safety Council:

SCNSC is a nonprofit, membership organization based in Irmo, SC. The Council is dedicated to promoting change to eliminate preventable injuries, death and loss in the communities we serve. For more information visit www.scnsc.org or call (803) 732-6778.

