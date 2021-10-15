Tori Riebel Named AllianceRx Walgreens Prime 2021 Pinnacle Award Winner

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tori Riebel, manager of benefits at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, received the specialty and home delivery pharmacy's highest honor, the Pinnacle Award, as part of its third annual Excellence in Values celebration, held this week in Orlando. The Pinnacle Award recognizes a team member who has gone above and beyond in their work and consistently demonstrates the company's core values of care, trust, respect, and accountability.

Tori Riebel

According to the nomination, Riebel, who joined AllianceRx Walgreens Prime in 2019, was a vital part of the company's COVID-19 triage team. She willingly accepted the role of point person without knowing how much time it would take or losing sight of her day-to-day responsibilities. She ensured the company had proper standard operating procedures for temperature screenings and positive test results. She became an expert in understanding guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and researching local and state rules regarding face coverings, shutdowns and other issues that impacted AllianceRx Walgreens Prime team members. Riebel tracked all AllianceRx Walgreens Prime cases by site and reported to leadership twice per week. She also headed up the pharmacy's vaccination clinics, working closely with both Human Resources and Walgreens' teams to ensure team members were informed, and clinics ran smoothly.

At the same time, Riebel was instrumental in rolling out a new workforce time and attendance initiative which resulted in a significant cost savings for the company.

"Our core values are the baseline for all internal and external interactions, and our Excellence in Values program is a way to celebrate the team members who embody these values," says Joel Wright, RPh, chief executive officer. "Tori demonstrates all our core values in the way she leads her team and cares for her fellow team members."

Team members rose to the occasion for this year's Excellence in Values program and embraced the opportunity to commend fellow team members. With a total of 540 nominations for 367 individuals, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime announced 38 team members as 2021 Circle of Excellence winners. Circle of Excellence awards recognize team members for an outstanding demonstration of a minimum of two company values.

"Our Pinnacle award recognizes a team member who goes above and beyond in their work and consistently demonstrate multiple core values. The recipient is the "best of the best" – not only living our values each day but striving for more. Tori exemplifies this daily in her work for AllianceRx Walgreens Prime," says Wright.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

