AP Recovery Announces Dawson Caldwell's Resignation Effective Immediately

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon learning of a criminal charge pending against Earl Dawson Caldwell IV, AP Recovery, Inc. asked for and received his resignation as President/CEO, effective immediately.

Anthony Brush, President/CEO, and John Evans, COO/CFO, have been appointed by the Board, effective immediately.

"Though the charges involve personal actions and were unrelated to Mr. Caldwell's employment, the nature of the conduct alleged is wholly at odds with our values," said President/CEO, Anthony Brush, adding, "AP Recovery has been in the recovery auditing and compliance business for over 25 years with a motto of 'Count on People.' We count on our employees to serve our clients, and, in turn, our employees and clients count on company leaders to adhere to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct."

AP Recovery is a global recovery auditing firm, leading the industry in quality and client experience for over 25 years. We blend inquisitive minds with the power of technology to help our Fortune 500 and 1000 clients recover lost profits, mitigate risk, and audit suppliers for maximum returns.

SOURCE A/P Recovery, Inc.