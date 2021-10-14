Roscoe's Motivation for Change Foundation Launches with National Chicken and Waffles Day The foundation seeks to help local communities with resources and programs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles owner, Herb Hudson, is pleased to announce the launch of Roscoe's Motivation for Change Foundation (RMCF), which is dedicated to helping local communities through charitable giving. The iconic food chain celebrating more than 45 years in business also announced that October 20, 2021 has been proclaimed National Chicken and Waffles Day.

Roscoe's House of Chicken n' Waffles reveals October 20th has been proclaimed National Chicken and Waffles Day.

RMCF focuses on public service, culture initiatives, community empowerment, job skill development and programming in culinary arts and media training. Its goal is to connect with the community through resources and programs that will impact people's lives.

"Spreading joy through charitable activities is an integral part of our foundation and the core of our initiatives. We want to take ownership of the day by inviting everyone to celebrate with us and use this as a date to follow your purpose for good and join us," said Hudson. "We are thankful for being honored with the date and grateful for all the congratulatory messages and proclamations from our community leaders in recognizing our commitment to the communities in which we serve."

To celebrate National Chicken and Waffles Day, Roscoe's will be introducing a new menu item the – waffle tenderÔ, which will be available at select locations only for a limited time. The restaurant will also introduce the new Roscoe's hot sauce, available at all locations.

Roscoe's also announced their plan for expansion. The restaurant, currently located on Pico Blvd, will be moving to 1865 S. LaBrea Ave. This will allow RMCF to operate out of the Pico Blvd location going forward. More details about the grand opening will be available soon.

Recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a culinary institution, Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles is admired by many in TV, film, sports, politics, and music. Roscoe's cross-cultural authenticity continues to make it a top choice when it comes to chicken and waffles. The Roscoe's brand is the perfect blend of pop culture, celebrity sightings and great food regardless of the time of day, and remains one of the world's top soul food restaurant chains.

Since opening in 1975, the chain has worked with countless organizations and charitable initiatives, even creating a sports scholastic basketball tournament hosting 17 teams from across the country, and recently partnered with a community hunger campaign to assist families and seniors who were hit the hardest during the pandemic with food insecurity challenges.

"While working in the community and giving back is not new to us, we want to concentrate our giving back and program initiatives through the foundation moving forward and expand our programming with the help of grants, sponsorships, community partnerships, and donations," said Serese Styles, Roscoe's Director of Development and Partnerships.

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is a Hollywood, California-based soul food restaurant chain founded by Herb Hudson, a Harlem native, in 1975. It is best known, as the name states, for serving chicken and waffles, both together and separately, although they do offer more traditional menu items as well. Soon after it was opened, Hudson had friends in Motown and television such as Natalie Cole who would spread the word to other celebrities; Redd Foxx would tell his audience that he went there. The Los Angeles Times refers to Roscoe's as "such an L.A. institution that people don't even question the strange combo anymore." The New York Times refers to it as a "beloved soul food chain." The original location in Hollywood remains popular with celebrities.

