INVO Bioscience Announces Grand Opening of "Positib Fertility, an INVO Center" in Monterrey, Mexico on November 1, 2021 Positib Fertility, an INVO Center, becomes first international JV-owned clinic focused on providing INVOcell to assist the underserved patients in need of advanced fertility care

SARASOTA, Fla. and MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, today announced November 1, 2021 as the grand opening date for the Company's INVO Center joint venture, based in Monterrey, Mexico. The new center, named "Positib Fertility, an INVO Center," will focus on patients in need of advanced fertility care utilizing the efficient, effective, and affordable INVOcell solution. This becomes the first INVO Center in Mexico and follows the recent openings of INVO Centers in Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia.

Positib Fertility, an INVO Center, is a partnership between INVO Bioscience and experienced reproductive specialist Dr. Francisco Arredondo, MD., MPH and Dr. Ramiro Ramirez Gutierrez, MD. Dr. Arredondo was an early adopter of the INVOcell solution as he began offering IVC via the INVOcell to his patients at fertility clinics in San Antonio and Austin in 2016. In 2017, due to the success in expanding the accessibility of infertility treatment to patients utilizing INVOcell, he decided to open a center where he would exclusively offer the INVOcell solution in McAllen, Texas. Dr. Arredondo successfully sold his U.S.-based fertility clinics in 2019 and is now focused on bringing the INVOcell solution to Mexico.

Dr. Arredondo commented, "I am incredibly excited to announce the grand opening of the first INVO Center in Mexico, 'Positib Fertility,' focused on the providing patients with an effective and affordable infertility solution. As an early adopter of the truly remarkable INVOcell technology while practicing in the United States, I was able witness the joy that can be brought to so many families struggling with fertility. I look forward to bringing that same joy to the people of Monterrey and the surrounding areas by the opening of this first-of-its-kind clinic in Mexico."

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "This is yet another milestone in the history of the Company and the INVOcell solution as we announce the grand opening of our first INVO Center in Mexico. Drs. Arredondo and Ramirez are leaders in the fertility industry, and more importantly, are highly passionate and dedicated to helping the families in Mexico who struggle with infertility. This is an exciting time for the industry as we take yet another significant step forward to advance our core mission of improving access to advanced fertility services for the many patients around the world through the use of the INVOcell solution."

Ramiro Ramirez, MD, of Positib Fertility, added, "For too long, advanced fertility services have been largely unattainable to a large segment of the global population due to industry capacity and cost. I look forward to the opening of Positib Fertility leveraging the INVOcell technology which solves these two critical challenges helping to achieve the goal of democratizing fertility services."

Positib Fertility, an INVO Center, is located at Bosques del Valle #112, Col. Bosques del Valle, San Pedro Garza García, NL 66250, Mexico.

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/

