InsurTech Veteran Launches InsurancePlayground.com to Connect P&C Agents with Technology Solutions

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of Insurance Playground, LLC, Jason Walker, today launched InsurancePlayground.com, the first online directory to categorize, compare and connect P&C insurance agents with technology companies that support the evolution of the distribution channel.

Uniting Agents with Technology

Jason Walker, an agent advocate who successfully built and sold digital marketing and technology firm Smart Harbor, has spent nearly two decades learning directly from agents about their business challenges. Recognizing a gap in online resources that help identify, filter and compare solutions for agent decisioning, Jason introduced InsurancePlayground.com to catalog and itemize companies that enhance agency interactions with their customers and employees.

Complete with a virtual assistant named Sky who walks agents through the digital experience, InsurancePlayground.com enables agents to select from three technology journeys—Customer, Employee and Agency. Within each journey, agents are presented with individual categories that lead to hundreds of vendor profiles. These profiles speak to business areas like sales and servicing, recruiting and employee development and legal and financial operations.

"InsurancePlayground.com is a collaboration space for agents, technologists, service providers, networks, carriers, associations and those that advocate for agencies as the linchpin in the insurance value chain," said Jason Walker.

In addition to the directory, InsurancePlayground.com includes the ability to rate and review vendors and a forum for agents to discuss firsthand experiences with solutions, unsolved pain points and questions that will quickly garner crowd-sourced resolutions from community peers.

"Like most industries, insurance is ripe with content, buzzwords, conferences and overused references of 'the why' to promote change through technology," explained Jason Walker. "Meanwhile, agents were convinced years ago and must solve for 'the how', which is arguably the most difficult step in transformation because it requires work, risk and accountability. Today marks a milestone for ensuring agents have a partner in that journey."

