Chicago Center For Music Education (ChiME) Provides 10,000 Instruments To Chicago School Children

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the challenges presented by the current pandemic, the Chicago Center for Music Education (ChiME) recently launched a program to bring music to more than 3,000 students by providing "Chime Time" instruments to each child, free of charge.

Each ChiME Time Instrument bucket includes rhythm sticks, egg shakers, a jingle bell, a glockenspiel, and, for some students, an electronic keyboard. Except for the keyboards, students may keep the instruments for themselves.

According to Troy Anderson, Executive Director of ChiME: "When the pandemic hit and we were all forced to isolate, our first and immediate thought was to find a way to provide instruments for use at home to the thousands of children we serve through our classroom programs. What better companion during isolation than a musical instrument?"

Gosia Bagley, ChiME Teaching Artist and Program Director, added: "I know what we do makes an impact and a difference when every student I pass in the hallway at Budlong lights up with a big smile as they see me and calls out my name with excitement. They always ask the same question with huge anticipation in their eyes: 'Do we have ChiME today?!' and they squeal with delight if the answer is yes."

Reaction from the students, teachers and parents has been overwhelmingly positive. Kathleen O'Sullivan, parent of ChiME students, commented "As a family, we realized the value that ChiME brings in March of 2020. It was such a time of uncertainty and ChiME didn't miss a beat."

Now in its second iteration, the program continues to deliver instruments and music education to school children virtually and in many classrooms throughout Chicago.

ChiME will host is annual gala virtually this year on October 22. More information about the gala and about ChiME programs can be found at chimemusic.org.

The Chicago Center for Music Education (ChiME) provides access to evidenced-based therapy and engagement-based music programs that develop critical skills and foster self and social growth.

Founded as the Suzuki-Orff School for Young Musicians in 1981, ChiME launched our inaugural classes teaching 15 families of diverse cultural and economic backgrounds through our unique curriculum integrating the Suzuki and Orff methodologies. In 1986, ChiME expanded on our goal to make music education available to children in Chicago by establishing partnerships with Chicago Public Schools (CPS). In 2014, our school began doing business as the Chicago Center for Music Education (ChiME).

