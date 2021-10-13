Treacy & Company Earns Consulting Magazine's 2021 Best Firms to Work For Award and 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treacy & Company is proud to have earned 4th place in Consulting Magazine's annual Best Firms to Work For award (small firm category) and is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Both awards are based on direct employee feedback on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership of the firm.

Treacy & Company has always stood out from our professional services peers due to a strong focus on creating and maintaining an industry-leading employee experience. Over the years, we've defined, refined, and strengthened our employee value proposition and measure our performance against it using a monthly employee experience survey.

