Lincoln Avenue Capital Hosts Family Resource Day for Residents in Arlington, TX

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 9, Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven affordable housing company, hosted a Family Resource Day for residents at its Paddock on Park Row Apartments in Arlington, which serves low-income families and individuals.

Residents were provided with a free meal and had the opportunity to connect with representatives from a range of local organizations, including Envision Center—Arlington Housing Authority, Mission Arlington, Arlington Charities, Workforce Solutions, Arlington Urban Ministries, Dental Health Arlington and Arlington Fire Department. Family Resource Day was an outdoor event.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital is committed to investing in communities," said Lincoln Avenue Capital CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We were proud to partner with these leading social service organizations to support our residents in Arlington."

At Family Resource Day, providers offered information about a multitude of services available to Paddock on Park Row residents. Mission Arlington—a local nonprofit with a rich history of impactful work—spoke with residents about its services, which it offers on-site through a community space at the property. Services include bus transportation to and from schools, after-school tutoring, school supply and backpack distributions, summer lunch programs, and summer camps that involve learning, crafts, and sports.

"We were so pleased to be part of Family Resource Day at the Paddock on Park Row," said Tillie Burgin, Director of Mission Arlington. "So many residents came out to participate and learn what resources are available to them. Residents shared with us that they were grateful for the care and kindness of the providers in attendance. It was a wonderful experience for Mission Arlington, and we are grateful for our community that is united."

Lincoln Avenue Capital provided attendees with PPE (personal protective equipment) and held this event in accordance with Tarrant County health guidelines.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a portfolio that includes 88+ properties, comprising 15,000+ units and serving more than 43,000 residents across 14 states.

