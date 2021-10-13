Farmhouse, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse, Inc. (OTCQB: FMHS) (the "Company"), a technology company with multiple cannabis-related divisions and IP, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"). The Company will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture with the market open on October 13, 2021, under the symbol "FMHS."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FMHS/overview .

"Uplisting to OTCQB Venture is another important milestone that creates greater visibility to retail and institutional investors along with enhancing our liquidity. Combined with recently winning a successful judgment, we continue to build shareholder value and position the Company as a transparent, fully reporting cannabis-related technology company," said CEO and Co-Founder, Evan Horowitz.

About Farmhouse, Inc.

Farmhouse has multiple divisions, including the WeedClub® Platform, a professional social platform, that enables professionals to connect, discover products and services to scale their businesses. The Company believes it has established itself as the trusted brand to connect the industry through the WeedClub® Platform and its @420 Twitter handle. Through its subsidiary, Farmhouse owns 49% of an operating Los Angeles-based cannabis business.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business.

View original content:

SOURCE Farmhouse, Inc.