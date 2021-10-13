China Zenix Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ZHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced that the 2021 annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders of China Zenix Auto International Limited (the "2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders") will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Beijing time, at the Company's offices located at No. 1608, North Circle Road State Highway, Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, People's Republic of China, 363000.

Registered holders of ordinary shares at the close of business on October 26, 2021 (the "Record Date") or their proxies will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Registered holders of American depositary shares ("ADSs") will be entitled to attend the AGM, but may exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares only through The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of the ADS program. Beneficial owners of ADSs holding their securities through a financial intermediary must rely on the procedures of the financial intermediary in order to attend or exercise their voting rights at the AGM.

The notice of the AGM will contain the resolutions to be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. It will be published on November 2, 2021 on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.zenixauto.com/en. Registered holders of ordinary shares whose names appear on the record of the Company as of the Record Date will receive the notice and other AGM materials from the Company directly. Registered holders of ADSs will receive the notice and other AGM materials from the Depositary. Beneficial owners of ADSs holding their securities through a financial intermediary will receive the notice and other AGM materials from their financial intermediary.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.zenixauto.com/en or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you want to receive a paper or email copy of these documents, you may request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. You may send an email or call Donald Wang, Vice President – Finance at donald.wang@zenixauto.com or +86 159 6062 3365.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited

China Zenix Auto International Limited is one of the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturers in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers approximately 883 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's products are primarily sold to large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers and exported to over 67 distributors in more than 28 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

Safe Harbor

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar terms. As forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those contained therein. Further information regarding these risks is included in our filings with the SEC.

The "going private" proposal submitted to the Company on August 10, 2021 constitutes only a preliminary indication of interest from its chairman and his affiliates and does not constitute any binding commitment with respect to the transaction proposed or any other transaction. No agreement, arrangement or understanding relating to any proposed transaction, will be created until such time as definitive documentation has been executed by the Company and all other appropriate parties.

There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the "going private" proposal or any other transaction, or that any such transactions will be approved or consummated.

The consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the automobile industry in general, and the financial position and operating results of our Company in particular, have been material in the first and second quarters of 2020, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

