SlumberPod, maker of blackout sleep pods for young children, issued U.S. Patent. Invented by mother-daughter duo

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SlumberPod announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,140,997, a utility patent in the category of "Crib Accessory," for their blackout privacy sleep pods for babies and toddlers.

SlumberPod, a blackout privacy sleep pod for babies and toddlers, was issued a U.S. Patent. The inventors and co-founders, mother/daughter duo Lou Childs and Katy Mallory, have appeared on Shark Tank and built a cult-following, with thousands of 5-star reviews. The SlumberPod has been chosen for several design and innovation awards, including a Mom's Choice Award.

SlumberPod co-founders and mother-daughter team, Lou Childs and Katy Mallory, invented the product after a few nights of lost sleep during a family visit, where Mallory and her husband were sharing a room with their young daughter. Their daughter slept well at home in a dark room, but struggled when she could see her parents just a few feet away in the same room. Childs and Mallory worked together to come up with a solution, brought the product to market, and eventually appeared on Shark Tank.

"What an exciting moment in our company's history!" said Mallory. "The SlumberPod has been an absolute game changer for so many families. We worked to solve a problem of our own, and ended up creating a solution to help people room share with young children when traveling or at home."

Childs added, "I am incredibly proud of our entire team at SlumberPod. What started as a side hustle after I was laid off from my job turned into the fulfillment of a dream. The SlumberPod community has been so supportive, and we look forward to bringing more solutions to market in the future."

Founded in 2016, SlumberPod has helped more than 125,000 families travel and/or room-share with less stress and more rest. They appeared on Shark Tank Season 11 and received a deal from Barbara Corcoran. Their new patent status helps protect the integrity of their design and the premium safety features of their product. The brand has built a cult-following with thousands of 5-star reviews, and they have been chosen for several design and innovation awards, including a Mom's Choice Award®.

About SlumberPod

SlumberPod is a patented, quick-assembly privacy pod that is nearly blackout dark inside and helps babies/toddlers get a good night's sleep — especially important when traveling and sharing a room with others (e.g., hotel room), and allows families to continue enjoying their vacations after the little one goes to sleep. Compatible with standard playards, mini-cribs and select toddler cots/inflatable mattresses, SlumberPod gives families years of use.

SlumberPod is a Georgia-based juvenile products brand created by a mother-daughter team. They believe traveling with young children can be less stressful and more restful with the right gear and attitude. SlumberPod is sold from their website and select retailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several Asian countries. For more about SlumberPod and their inventors' story, visit www.slumberpod.com.

