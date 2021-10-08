TxMQ Releases an IBM MQ Custom Docker Image and Helm Chart

Using a proprietary custom MQ Docker image and Helm chart, TxMQ has paved the way for containerized MQ deployments for any cloud architecture.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TxMQ, a full-service enterprise IT solutions and consulting firm, has developed a custom IBM MQ Docker image and Helm chart to address needs for containerized MQ deployments. Options include Kubernetes and Docker Compose - in any public cloud or on-premise environment. The solution supports the adoption of best practices when working with MQ. The TxMQ custom image is open source, available under the MIT license.

TxMQ's custom image is designed for organizations who run Kubernetes clusters and use Helm for workload deployments, or who want to run the same MQ image in a Docker environment with Docker compose. The solution supports standalone and multi-instance high availability deployments on Kubernetes clusters and with Docker on Docker compose.

The TxMQ custom image is integrated with LDAP authentication and includes an LDAP server image. The MQ runner custom image imports cryptographic material for the queue manager and the web console, and applies MQ customizations and startup commands from the input volume and from a Git repository.

TxMQ's custom container image simplifies development and administration of IBM MQ . It supports MQ object configuration and includes starter projects to accelerate MQ adoption. MQ Objects can be easily tracked via source control and deployed instantly using Git.

TxMQ makes the custom image available to IBM MQ customers in a private repository. Support options are available from TxMQ. Please contact us today to get started! mqcustomcontainer@txmq.com

About TxMQ

TxMQ is a full-service IT Solutions, Development and Consulting Company. We work with clients from Enterprise to Start-up helping them realize their business goals. TxMQ offers technology consulting services and project-based solutions, as well as customizable offshore and onshore development. TxMQ was founded in 1979 and is privately held.

