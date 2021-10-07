Blenders Eyewear Welcomes Nathan Florence to the Team

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blenders Eyewear announced professional surfer, Nathan Florence will join its already impressive roster of athletes as the company expands its influence in the surf community. The Hawaii native hails from a legendary surf family and is quickly becoming one of the most talked about big wave surfers.

Professional surfer Nathan Florence joins the brand’s elite athlete roster. Photo credit: Arto Saari

"I'm always out in the sun so it's crucial to have gear that keeps me safe, yet shows my personality," Florence said. "I'm pumped for the opportunity to be a part of the Blenders team. They have built a community of top-notch athletes."

Blenders Eyewear is built on a mission to help people live life in forward motion. Founded in 2012 by then San Diego surf coach Chase Fisher, Fisher grew the company from a backpack business on the beach to a global brand. In just nine years, the company has grown exceptionally fast - including expanding into the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia earlier this year.

"Nathan is constantly pushing himself to be bigger and bolder. He continues to break barriers in the surf industry, all while having a smile on his face. We are stoked to bring him on to the team not only for his insane talent, but his authentic personality. We know he'll be a huge part of the Blenders fam for years down the road," said Fisher.

Blenders Eyewear's growing roster of athletes includes pro surfers Jamie O'Brien, Koa Rothman, Lakey Peterson and many others. For more, visit BlendersEyewear.com.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif., Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses, snow goggles and prescription eyewear. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion", its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com.

