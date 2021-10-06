Duke Energy commits nearly $500,000 in grants to organizations that preserve, enhance South Carolina's natural resources

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to 16 South Carolina organizations that will fund wildlife conservation efforts, environmental projects and educational programs across the state.

"We are committed to making strategic investments to build powerful communities where nature and wildlife thrive," said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, provide valuable educational opportunities and promote access to nature for South Carolinians of all ages."

A product of a unique collection of public, private and corporate support, Roper Mountain Science Center offers a truly unique science-based educational experience to hundreds of students each year. One of the newest buildings on campus, the Environmental Science and Sustainability Building immerses students in the importance of biodiversity and stewardship of natural resources.

"Thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation, the concepts taught in our new Environmental Science and Sustainability Building will be showcased at the entrance through the Sustainability Garden," said Michael Weeks, director of Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville. "Designed by Clemson University landscape architecture students, the garden will demonstrate sustainable landscape practices that help minimize runoff and erosion and promote healthy soil. We are proud of our partnership with Duke Energy, and thankful for their commitment to environmental education and preservation of our natural resources."

Duke Energy is committed to investing in and working alongside our community partners to ensure future generations enjoy the immeasurable benefits of our natural resources, and the grants awarded this year reflect that commitment.

The nature grants were awarded to the following community organizations – quotes from each on the impact of the grants can be found here:

Grant recipients

Ann Springs Close Greenway – Prevent and remove water pollution and stabilize shorelines in Steele Creek ($25,000) .





Audubon South Carolina – Expand coverage of wildlife tracking tower network in the Upstate ($20,000) .





Beautiful Places Alliance – Expand outreach and activities by S.C. State Parks to underserved minority communities ($20,000) .





Ducks Unlimited – Enhance wetland habitats at Beaverdam Creek Wildlife Management Area ($25,000) .





Florence County – Improve water quality and access at Lake Brook Park ($15,000) .





Francis Marion University – Create a mobile field lab for faculty and student research on flooding, water quality and wildlife ecosystems ($50,000) .





Greenville Revitalization Corporation – Restore stream and native species at Textile Heritage Park ($5,000) .





Kalmia Gardens – Extend boardwalk and improve erosion control ($7,000) .





Partners for Active Living – Remove invasive species along a section of the Three Creeks Trail ($5,000) .





Pee Dee Land Trust – Improve public access to Black Creek ($25,000) .





Roper Mountain Science Center – Create Sustainability Garden at the Environmental Science and Sustainability Building ($50,000) .





Save our Saluda – Protect and restore the Upper Saluda River watershed ($20,000) .





Spartanburg Area Conservancy – Transform tornado damage at Griffin Nature Preserve into educational forest ($5,000) .





Spartanburg Community College – Stabilize Fairforest Creek headwaters at the main campus to prevent sediments downstream ($20,000) .





The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina – Repair pedestrian bridge over Vaughn's Creek at Blue Wall Preserve ($25,000) .





Trees Upstate – Expand Energy Saving Trees giveaway program by focusing outreach to underrepresented Hispanic communities and translating materials into Spanish ($78,000) .

