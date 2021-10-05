E&I Cooperative Services Selects Clearspan as a Provider of Unified Communications to Member Institutions

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) has selected Clearspan to serve as a trusted provider of unified communication and collaboration services for its over 5,500 members in higher ed, K-12, academic healthcare and related communities across the United States. Clearspan provides flexible, customized unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) technology and services to educational institutions that are futureproof and optimized for today's requirements.

Through a competitively solicited contract, E&I members now have access to Clearspan's unified communications platform to deploy carrier-grade voice, video and collaboration services at scale across their institutions. The contract terms and conditions are in compliance with most member institutions' public procurement requirements, which simplifies and streamlines their ability to procure unified communications technology and services from Clearspan.

"We selected Clearspan for their innovative vision and proven track record serving education and related communities," said Keith Fowlkes, Vice President, Technology at E&I. "Clearspan offers our members decades of experience in defining requirements, customizing and integrating applications, planning and implementing large-scale migrations, and delivering world-class operational support to educational institutions nationwide."

Clearspan's open, standards-based platform powers a comprehensive suite of UCaaS applications and services, including unified messaging, fixed-mobile convergence, interactive voice response, conferencing, collaboration, and call center applications. The platform also offers a mass and emergency notification system, including 911 and campus assist recording, enabling fast communications that improve safety during critical situations.

"We're pleased to have been selected by E&I to offer its members access to carrier-grade unified communications with the ability to integrate new and legacy applications and infrastructure," said Bill Crank, Chief Executive Officer, Clearspan. "We have a proven track record serving the unique technology and communication needs of educational institutions across the country, and we look forward to expanding our reach in these markets through our agreement with E&I."

Clearspan offers flexible cloud-based, hybrid-cloud and premise-based deployment models that seamlessly integrate with new and legacy systems. Clearspan enables institutions to deploy unified communications without replacing existing systems until the time is right for them.

Clearspan's unified communications solutions are available through E&I contract #EI00084~2021MA. For more information, contact Clearspan at (972) 998-1203 or steve.anderson@clearspancloud.com, or visit www.eandi.org/contracts/clearspan.

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers ubiquitous unified communications solutions that help the world's largest organizations digitally transform the way they work. For over forty years, Clearspan has enabled service providers and large organizations with innovative solutions and operational efficiency at scale. Clearspan's standards-based architecture uniquely delivers the carrier-grade reliability, scalability and security required – without sacrificing the flexibility to seamlessly integrate both modern and legacy business applications and environments. Learn more at www.ClearspanCloud.com.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers as well as innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Clearspan