-This event will bring together stakeholders from across the value chain and look at opportunities to grow the aerospace ecosystem through technology.

AvSight to Play a Pivotal Role in Aviation Week Network's Aerospace IT Incubator -This event will bring together stakeholders from across the value chain and look at opportunities to grow the aerospace ecosystem through technology.

BOONE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvSight is excited to announce their partnership with Aviation Week Network as sponsors of the inaugural Aerospace IT Incubator. The event will bring together stakeholders from across the value chain and look at opportunities to grow the aerospace ecosystem through technology.

AvSight Logo

AvSight announces their partnership with Aviation Week Network as sponsors of the Aerospace IT Incubator.

"Business processes have evolved at an unprecedented pace over the past couple of years. This has really driven home the need to develop safe and efficient digital operating solutions within the aerospace industry." said Lydia Janow, SVP Events, Aviation Week Network. "We're really excited to be able to bring together aerospace companies and technology solutions providers".

In addition to sponsoring and exhibiting at the event, AvSight CEO, Scott Loescher, will be facilitating the panel discussion - Software Modernization for the Aerospace Industry. "Having helped so many aviation companies digitize and automate their business processes, software modernization is something that our team is very passionate about." shared Loescher.

Those who like to keep abreast of the latest in IT or who are actively looking at solutions, will appreciate the Aerospace IT Demolition Derby - a pitch and demo competition featuring technology heavyweights.

Interested in attending? Aviation Week Network's Aerospace IT Incubator will be held November 1 - 2, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Additional details can be found at aerospaceincubator.aviationweek.com/. For more information on AvSight's innovative aviation platform, visit avsight.net.

Press Contact:

Hannah Myers

Director of Marketing

AvSight

828-216-6688

hmyers@avsight.net

AvSight is the leader in aviation aftermarket software. (PRNewsfoto/AvSight)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvSight