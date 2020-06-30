Photos
Weather
Support Local Businesses
Live Streaming
Home
News
Agriculture
Community
Consumer
Economy
Education
Health
International
Local
National
State
Sturgis Rally
Live Streaming
Photos
Weather
Closings
Weather Cams
Sports
Good Morning Black Hills
COVID-19 Map
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Submit a Story
Contests
Newsletter
Election Results
Livestream 2
Support Local Businesses
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Are you interested having your opinions heard across the Black Hills?
KEVN Black Hills FOX TV and Monument Health are going to give
you
the chance to become our next
“Rising Star of the West”
and earn your share of
$7,500 in scholarships!
Click Here to Download the Entry Form!
View Official Rules