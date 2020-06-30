Contact Us

About Us

KEVN TV began broadcasting in the Black Hills area on July 11th, 1976. In 1986, KEVN became the NBC affiliate in the area, and in July 1996, KEVN became the local FOX affiliate. Today, KEVN is known as KEVN Black Hills FOX TV, broadcasting on channel 7.1 (digital) in the Rapid City area, and on KHSD channel 5.1 (digital) from our tower on Terry Peak near Deadwood, serving the northern Black Hills. We produce two local news broadcasts; The Six (half-hour), weeknights at 6:00pm, and Black Hills FOX News at 9 (full hour), Monday - Sunday at 9:00 pm. On May 1st, 2014 KEVN Black Hills FOX TV became part of Gray Television.

