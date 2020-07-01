Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Over to a flawless night for baseball at Fitzgerald Stadium ... a special first pitch tonight before the Hardhats welcomed the Rocky Mountain Lobos out of Colorado ...

(MGN Online)

After two walks to start the first inning, Joel Anderson steps in and he's all over this Jake Goble offering as he pulls that one out of the park in a hurry and it's 2-0 Rocky Mountain ... the Lobos would add a third run in the inning to take a quick 3-nothing lead ...

Goble comes back in the bottom of the first and helps his own cause here as he slaps the pitch into right ... it almost clips Ryan Bachman but that is going to give 22 runners on the corners ...

And that brings up Blake Weaver ... who goes the opposite way with this pitch to right-center ... and that is going to bring in Bachman and the big pitcher Goble is motoring home to score as well all the way from first as Weaver cuts the lead to one with a double ...