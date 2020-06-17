Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

High school grapplers will have another avenue to compete as the South Dakota High School Activities Association has sanctioned girls high school wrestling beginning next season.

(MGN Online)

The proposal calls for one class and four weight classes to begin with the top eight ranked wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the state tournament.

The Girls Division will compete alongside the boys division at the same state event. Future expansion of girls weight classes will be determined by participation numbers.

South Dakota will be the 25th state to sanction girls wrestling effective for the 2020-21 season.

And we've got our first three state champions of the week for you ... with girls and boys cutting and reined cow horse getting started yesterday and today ...

Sturgis's Landry Haugen continued her stellar season with a win in the girls cutting event ... St. Lawrence's Jenna Fulton was second, Buffalo's Sayer Gilbert came in third and Belle Fourche cowgirl Chloe Crago and Pierre's Josi Stevens rounded out the top five ...

Haugen's fellow Sturgis standout Bodie Mattson continued his winning ways as well in the boys cutting, taking home a state title, ahead of Caden Stoddard of Norris. A couple of Faith Longhorns in Hugh Groves and Trey Fuller were next with Winner's Dawson Phillips coming in fifth.

Phillips then won the reined cow horse event ... Josi Stevens took second, Florence's Sage Bach was third, followed by Harding County's Dawson Kautzman and Colome's Linkyn Petersek.