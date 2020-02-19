Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The New Underwood girls basketball team is having a great season under one of its own in Dallas Richter as the former Stevens head coach has returned to his alma mater and led the Tigers to a 15-3 record ... a big part of that is a junior duo in the frontcourt ... Brendan Mackey has more ...

EXPECTATIONS FOR THE NEW UNDERWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM WERE NOT VERY HIGH THIS SEASON ..... NOT ONLY DID THE TIGERS LOSE A GREAT SENIOR CLASS, BUT THEY HAVE NO SENIORS ON THEIR ROSTER THIS YEAR.... BUT THEY HAVE A NEW HEAD COACH.....AND THANKS TO A JUNIOR POST DUO IN CERINGTON JONES AND AVERY HEINERT, THE TIGERS HAVE PROVED TO BE A TEAM YOU DON'T WANT TO MESS WITH.

DALLAS "YOU KNOW ITS REALLY SPECIAL WHEN YOU GET TWO POSTS THAT SIZE AT A SCHOOL OUR LEVEL. CERINGTON A LITTLE BIT FASTER QUICKER AND USES THAT STRENGTH.

AVERY IS THAT STRONGER MORE TRUE KIND OF POST. SO TO HAVE THAT FLEXIBILITY BETWEEN TWO DIFFERENT STYLES REALLY HELPS WHAT WE CAN DO ON OUR OFFENSE." CERINGTON AND AVERY BOTH MADE THE VARSITY TEAM IN 8TH GRADE.... AND HAVE COME A LONG WAYS SINCE THEN.

AVERY "I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN SUPER SMALL, SUPER SCRAWNY, I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A PRACTICE DUMMY. AND I THINK ONE OF THE THINGS THAT HAS REALLY HELPED ME IS USING MY HEIGHT USING MY STRENGTH AND JUST BEING CONFIDENT ON THE FLOOR.

CERINGTON "I THINK COMMUNICATION IS A REALLY BIG THING. SOMETIMES I LIKE TO SIT BACK WATCH AND OBSERVE, BUT I REALLY CANT DO THAT THIS YEAR. I HAVE TO BE LIKE LETS GO LETS GO. YOU KNOW WE GOTTA KEEP THINGS UP. KEEP THINGS GOING KEEP THINGS ROLLING."

THE GIRLS ARE ALSO BOTH ON THE TRACK AND VOLLEYBALL TEAM.....THAT'S ALOT OF TIME TOGETHER..... BUT THEY NEVER GET TIRED OF EACH OTHER... IN FACT THEY WISH THEY HAD MORE TIME TOGETHER

CERINGTON SHE IS MY PARTNER IN CRIME. AS POSTS THAT IS WHAT WE KINDA LOOK FOR. EACH OTHER WHEN WE ARE DOWN LOW SO. THERE ARE TIMES WHEN WE ARE GOING FOR A REBOUND AND SHE MAY BE GOING UP FOR A REBOUND AND I AM GOING UP FOR THE SAME ONE AND THEN WE COME DOWN AND ITS LIKE OH HEY ITS YOU."

AVERY "WE HAVE GROWN UP LIKE SISTERS. OUR PARENTS MET IN HIGH SCHOOL AND ITS KINDA CRAZY HOW WE ALL ENDED UP IN THE SAME SCHOOL BUT WE HAVE JUST BEEN BEST FRIENDS SINCE DAY ONE. WE HAVE ALWAYS GOTTEN ALONG. BEEN SUPER WEIRD TOGETHER BUT YOU KNOW THAT IS WHAT MAKES IT A GREAT FRIENDSHIP. IN NEW UNDERWOOD I'M BRENDAN MACKEY

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team has put together a solid season thus far, going 11-6 over its first 17 games as it looks to solidify a home game in the SoDak 16 round ... the eight winners of those games which will be played statewide on March 7th will qualify for the Class AA state tournament in Sioux Falls beginning March 19th.

The Raiders have overcome quite a bit this season, replacing last year's leading scorers in Dylan Pourier and Dawson Paulsen as University of Sioux Falls commit Mason Steele has begun imposing his will in the paint and guards Daniel Vigoren, Colton Hartford and Blake Weaver are knocking down shots. Tomorrow night the Raiders will look to knock off crosstown rival Rapid City Central for the second time this season. The Raiders took a 69-51 win at home a little less than two weeks ago.

Stoebner said, "Anybody that has been part of this rivalry knows that records don't matter, last game doesn't matter, that score was not indicative of the wya that game was played, it was a close game for most of the fourth quarter so we know it's going to be a challenge at their place, we're going to have to play really well, we're going to have to be on the glass, they kind of kicked us on the boards and then we've got to keep them out of transition. Yes, they're athletic, they're long and they've got some really good playmakers and while they've lost a few in a row we know that they're just going to be a battle."

The Cobblers and Raiders are scheduled to tip off tomorrow night at 7 o'clock at Howard Naasz Gymnasium ... the 8-9 Cobblers will be looking to snap a six-game losing skid after winning six straight before that.

And in some late breaking news from the high school football world today ... Rapid City Central has announced that head coach Erik Iverson's tenure has ended as the Cobblers head football coach after three seasons at the helm. Iverson took over after Rob Sales resigned in 2017.

The Cobblers went 2-9 in Iverson's first season at the helm before improving to 4-5 in his second season when they were defeated by the eventual Class 11AAA state champion Brandon Valley in the first round of the playoffs.

This past season the Cobblers finished 0-9 with four losses by a score or less and missed the postseason. Iverson's head coaching record with the Cobblers was 6-23. A search for a new head coach is already under way.

And the Rapid City Rush were looking to get back on the winning track at Utah tonight after falling to the Grizzlies 3-1 on Monday but they fell 2-1 in overtime. Rapid City took the 1-0 lead on a Tyler Poulsen goal in the second ... but Griffen Molino scored the equalizer for Utah a little over 13 minutes into the third period ... and Peter Tischke ended things a little over 2 minutes into OT. The Rush head to Idaho for two games this weekend.

In Summit League men's hoops action tonight, things got a lot clearer in terms of who the regular season champ will be as South Dakota State and North Dakota State each won ... basically turning this thing into a two-team race at the top between the Bison and Jacks ... Douglas Wilson had 31 points on a ridiculous 14-of-17 shooting to lead State to a 94-83 win over UND in Grand Forks to move to 12-2 in league play ... NDSU topped South Dakota 77-74 to move to 11-2 and drop the third-place Coyotes to 9-5 ... Vinnie Shahid had a game-high 27 points for NDSU ...