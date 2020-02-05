Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Break out your saddles, because some horses were not ready to be tamed at the Ranch Bronc Ride competition this morning. Our Chiu-yi Lin was there and captured some exciting highlights.

Spirited horses and high spirits at the Ranch Bronc Ride contest today. Some riders got thrown off by the kicking Broncos. While others, stayed on. 32 riders are judged by their control, aggressiveness, exposure, length of spur stroke, and drag timing.

"You know it's really tough we've got two-time world champ like Justin Quint, ranch rodeo champ Cody MacCarthy is here, a bunch of really strong western states guys, and some really good southern guys like Devyn Cisneros, Gatlenn Huddleston, come up with one-handed riders, you'll see everything here, it's the toughest competition you'll find all year."

Jesse Callahan was the only rider from Wyoming who made it to the top 8.

As a two-time world champion, Justin Quint did not dissapoint, Quint got the highest score in the final round and came away ranked number one.

"It's been good, good panel of broncs, good competition, there's a lot of great guys here, so." The only South Dakotan who made it to the top 8 was Cody Wheeler from Newell --ranking number 3. Regardless of the scores, everybody enjoyed the wild rides. Reporting in Rapid City, I'm CHIU-YI LIN

Down to the civic center where the top 30 bronc riders in the PRCA were in town for the Xtreme Broncs Match ... 10,000 dollars on the line ...

1. LET'S START YOU OUT WITH AUSTRALIA'S JAKE FINLAY, HE'S ON A HORSE CALLED OUTLAW TUNES, JAKE HOLDS ON FOR THE FULL 8 SECONDS AND EARNS AN 81.

2. NEXT UP IS NEWELL'S TAYGEN SCHUELKE, HE DRAWS A HORSE NAMED RIGHT SPUR, AND TAYGEN GETS THE JOB DONE IN FRONT OF HIS HOME FANS WITH AN 81 AND A HALF.

3. TO ANOTHER SOUTH DAKOTA COWBOY, THIS IS EAGLE BUTTE'S SHORTY GARRETT, HE'S RIDING A HORSE CALLED PIKUNI COUGAR, AND SHORTY PICKS UP AN 83 AND A HALF FOR HIS EFFORTS.

4. ALBERTA COWBOY JAMES HAY ABOARD THE HORSE TESTIFY, AND JAMES TESTIFIES TO A GOOD RIDE AS HE ALSO DELIVERS WITH AN 83 AND A HALF. THE FANS TREATED TO SOME GREAT ACTION OUT AT THE PRCA XTREME BRONC MATCH.

Some area high school athletes solidified their future plans today as the NCAA held one of its signing periods ... athletes who are moving on to NCAA Division I or II institutions often sign a National Letter of Intent ... and high schools use that day to announce many of their athletes plans for the next level, NCAA or not ...

Three local high schools held signing days this afternoon with Rapid City Stevens holding a ceremony for 12 athletes ... St. Thomas More had six athletes sign today and Rapid City Central had two ...

So beginning with the Stevens signings today ... the Raiders saw state champion wrestler Cooper Voorhees put pen to paper to continue his education and wrestling career with the Wyoming Cowboys ... a trio of Raiders will be heading to Vermillion as Kyah Watson will play for the Coyotes women's basketball team ... Ben Daane will play golf at South Dakota and Bridger Nesbit will be playing football ...

Other Raider signings are Sammi Sundby and Colton Hartford heading to Augie for track and field and football, respectively, Michael Norman and Brock Meyers are on their way to Aberdeen to play football at Northern State and Laura Petik will take her volleyball skills to the University of Mary ...

Liam Vidas will run at Mount Marty in Yankton, Darien Malone is wrestling at Dakota Wesleyan, Wesley Folsom and Mady Sargent are also going to Mitchell to play football and softball, respectively, and Lily Parris signed to play soccer at Hastings College in Nebraska.

Over at STM, three Cavaliers are headed to Chadron with Nick Lembke playing football, Delaney Klosterman playing basketball and Savannah Sullivan playing volleyball; while Lizzie Elder will go to Dakota State to play basketball ... Alexys Durham will join Stevens' Sargent at Dakota Wesleyan on the softball team ...

And Central's Emma Avery and Robbie Weber will both be playing Division II athletics at Black Hills and Northern State, respectively.

And Douglas lineman Mason Finsterwalder, from New Underwood, will continue playing football at South Dakota School of Mines ..