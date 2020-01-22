Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Custer boys basketball team is off to a 7-3 start this season thanks in large part to the play of junior guard Jace Kelley ... the 6-2 junior lefthander has stepped into a leadership role this year under his father and head coach Paul Kelley as the Wildcats look to make a run this postseason ... Brendan Mackey has more ...

STARTING FOR YOUR HIGH SCHOOL TEAM IS A GOAL MANY ATHLETES HAVE AND JACE KELLEY MADE IT HAPPEN. HE STARTED AS A FRESHMAN FOR CUSTER WILDCATS BASKETBALL TEAM. NOW AS A JUNIOR.... ONCE AGAIN HE HAS SET HIS GOALS HIGH.

JACE "I DONT WANNA STOP AT HIGH {***CG1***} SCHOOL BASKETBALL. I WANNA KEEP GOING AS FAR AS I CAN. MY GOAL IS TO GET COLLEGE BASKETBALL D 1. I JUST HAVE GOALS FOR THE FUTURE JUST TO KEEP BUILDING."

PAUL "HE HAS ASPIRATIONS TO PLAY AT THE NEXT LEVEL. I MEANYOU KNOW WHEN JACE STARTED PLAYING BASKETBALL AS A FRESHMAN HE WAS 5 FT 4 AND NOW AS A JUNIOR HE IS 6 FT 2 SO YOU KNOW HE HAS GROWN HE HAS PUT ON SOME WEIGHT. HE DOES HAVE THOSE ASPIRATIONS TO CONTINUE ON HIS BASKETBALL CAREER." KELLY'S BIGGEST SUPPORTER IS HIS COACH… WHO JUST HAPPENS TO ALSO BE HIS DAD. EVEN THOUGH SOMETIMES DAD MAY BE HARDER ON JACE THAN THE REST OF THE TEAM, JACE KNOWS ITS BECAUSE HE WANTS THE BEST FOR HIM.

JACE "YEAH HE HAS BEEN COACHING ME SINCE LIKE PROBABLY 4TH 5TH GRADE. WE HAVE JUST BEEN WITH EACH OTHER FOR A LONG TIME DOING THIS STUFF AND WE JUST CLICK AND WE BASICALLY KNOW WHAT EACH OTHER WANTS TO DO."

PAUL "MAYBE SHOOTS TOO MANY THREES FOR HIS DADS OPINION BUT SO BE IT." "YOU KNOW IT IS A COOL THING GETTING TO COACH YOUR SON. THERE ARE DAYS THAT HE WISHES THAT I WASN'T HIS COACH, BUT I HAVE ACTUALLY GOTTEN THE PLEASURE OF COACHING HIM SINCE HE WAS JUST A LITTLE GUY SO ITS A LOT OF FUN."

JACE HASN'T JUST GROWN PHYSICALLY THE PAST FEW YEARS, BUT MENTALLY AS WELL......HE DOES HIS BEST TO BE A GOOD ROLE MODEL.

AJ KORTEMEYER "JACE HAS STEPPED UP HUGE.

AS A LEADER HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SCORER. HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN A GREAT BALL PLAYER, BUT HIS MENTAL ASPECT OF THE GAME HE HAS STEPPED UP AS A LEADER TREMENDOUSLY ITS GREAT. KELLEY'S COMPETITIVE ATTITUDE IS WHAT MOTIVATES HIM…

JACE "EVEN IF ITS JUST SOMETHING LITTLE LIKE A GAME OF CHESS OR SOMETHING I WILL STILL TRY AS HARD AS I CAN. I THINK ITS A GOOD THING. GOT TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH EVERYTHING."

The Stevens Raiders girls basketball team is a perfect 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state under first-year head coach Travis Swartz ... the Raiders have rolled through the first half of their season, winning their games by an average of 30 points per game ...

While the margin of victory has been impressive, the Raiders opponents through their first 10 outings have a combined record of 30 and 65 ... but things are going to get much tougher this weekend as the Raiders head to Sioux Falls for games against Roosevelt on Friday and then at No. 1-ranked O'Gorman on Saturday.

Swartz said, "I look forward to it. I'm excited to see if some of the stuff that we have in is good enough, and where our deficiencies are. It's kind of fun as coaches, we're scratching our heads going, what if, what if this happens and some counters to the things that we already have. We're looking forward to it, it's going to be a fun weekend. I think having to execute in the halfcourt on offense is going to be huge for us. We've gotten by so far getting a lot of offense off of our defense and it will be fun to play a team that might slow us down and see if wee can do the things that we need to do to get easy shots in the halfcourt."

The top-ranked Knights, led by Creighton commit Emma Ronsiek, will take on Rapid City Central, which has won four in a row on Friday night before the big 1 versus 2 showdown on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 Central Time.

Rapid City Post 22 Baseball will present its plans for renovations to Fitzgerald Stadium during an open house tomorrow night at the team's indoor hitting facility next to the park. The organization received approval on $5 million dollars it requested for renovations to the facility, with $3.8 million coming from the City of Rapid City's Capital Improvement Fund and the balance from Vision funds. Improvements will include artificial turf on the playing surface, updating bathroom facilities to meet ADA standards and other improvements. The open house will run from 6 to 8 o'clock tomorrow night and is open to the public.

All boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 are invited to take part in the local 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship at the Sturgis Armory on Sunday at 4 o'clock in downtown Sturgis. All champions will move on to the district competition for a shot at competing at the state free throw championship. Last year, more than 120,000 sharpshooters competed in over 3,600 competitions. All participants need to bring a birth certificate or a form of official identification that shows date of birth and a parent or guardian as written parental permission is required.