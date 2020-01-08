Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush are back on home ice this week with a three-game stand against the first-place team in the ECHL's Central Division, the Cincinnati Cyclones. Tonight's game marked the first time the Cyclones have played in Rapid City ... the teams split two meetings in Cincinnati, one in 2017 and one last season.

MISS RODEO AMERICA JORDAN TIERNEY on hand tonight to ceremonially drop THE OPENING PUCK.

1. FIRST PERIOD, NO SCORE, CYCLONES ON THE POWER PLAY, BUT THEY TURN THE PUCK OVER, DARIAN ROMANKO takes it the other way and puts that one away on the top shelf for his FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON and it's 1-0 Rush.

2. CINCINNATI STILL WITH THE MAN ADVANTAGE, KURT GOSSELIN TEES UP THE SLAP SHOT, but Rapid City's TYLER PARKS MAKES THE STOP AND IS ABLE TO COVER UP.

3. STILL 1-0 RAPID CITY, CINCINNATI GOALIE UKKO-PEKKA LUUKONEN TURNS THE PUCK OVER, IT trickles OUT TO MYLES MCGURTY WHO BLASTS THE ONE TIMER, BUT LUKKONEN makes the stop.

4. PASCAL AQUIN BREAKS IN FOR THE CYCLONES, AND HE goes high PAST TYLER PARKS FOR THE GOAL. HIS 3RD OF THE SEASON. And the Cyclones go on to win this one tonight 4-1 ... the two teams meet again Friday night ...

The Lead-Deadwood girls basketball team is a senior-dominated squad this season and the Golddiggers are looking to make the most of that experience this season ... Brendan Mackey has more ....

IT'S ALWAYS HARD TO SAY GOODBYE TO THE GRADUATING SENIOR CLASS, BUT FOR THE LEAD-DEADWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM THIS YEAR WILL BE ESPECIALLY TOUGH.... THE 6 SENIORS HAVE GROWN TOGETHER SINCE DAY ONE.

TIM HANSEN "AS JUST PEOPLE. THEY HAVE MATURED AND AS PLAYERS THEY HAVE AS WELL SO ITS BEEN SOMETHING THAT HAS BEEN AN EXPECTATION IN PRACTICE AND GAMES THE LAST FOUR YEARS

ANNACAMPBELL "ITS REALLY NICE BECAUSE WE HAVE ALL PLAYED TOGETHER SINCE WE WERE REALLY YOUNG SO WE ALL KNOW EACH OTHER AND WE GET ALONG REALLY WELL AND WE KINDA KNOW EACH INDIVIDUAL PLAYER WHAT EVERYONE LIKES TO DO SO WE CAN ALL WORK TOGETHER AS A TEAM. OF COURSE WITH BEING A SENIOR COMES WITH THE RESPONSIBILITY OF BEING A LEADER.

BLAKE MEHLBERG "FOR BEING 6 SENIORS EVERYONE LOOKS UP TO YOU.

"WE HAVE TO SHOW UP EVERYDAY FOR PRACTICE ON TIME. CANT DO ANYTHING BAD OFF THE COURT. LIKE OUT OF SCHOOL. WE JUST HAVE TO BE REALLY GOOD ROLE MODELS FOR THEM BECAUSE THEY ARE GONNA BE US SOON IN A COUPLE YEARS."

WHAT'S ALSO INTERESTING ABOUT THIS GROUP OF GIRLS IS THAT BASKETBALL ISN'T THEIR ONLY SPORT TOGETHER.... THEY WERE ALSO THE ONLY SENIORS ON THE VOLLEYBALL TEAM.

RAYGAN MATTSON "YEAH SO LIKE RIGHT AFTER WE GET DONE WITH VOLLEYBALL WE COME RIGHT INTO THE GYM AND START BASKETBALL RIGHT AWAY. RIGHT AWAY AND WE ALL DO IT TOGETHER WE DON'T DO ANYTHING SEPARATELY HONESTLY.

REBECCA GROEGER "GROWING UP MY TEAM AND I WE HAVE KIND OF EXCELLED AT SOME SPORTS. AND SINCE WE ARE SO CLOSE WE MAKE A REALLY GOOD TEAM DYNAMIC. AND IT HELPS US BECOME BETTER ATHLETES BECAUSE WE SUPPORT EACH OTHER AND WE KNOW WE ALWAYS HAVE EACH OTHERS BACKS." THE GIRLS WILL ALL BE STAYING IN STATE TO GO TO COLLEGE NEXT YEAR AND EVEN THOUGH THEY'RE EXCITED FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THEIR LIVES..... THEY'LL DEFINITELY MISS EACH OTHER.

HANNAH CAMPBELL

ALOT YEAH. WE ARE ALREADY TALKING ABOUT THAT. ALOT OF US ARE HEADING FOR COLLEGE EAST RIVER, BUT STILL ITS GONNA BE DIFFERENT. WE WERE EVEN TALKING TODAY. WE HAVENT SEEN EACH OTHER IN LIKE FOUR DAYS SO ITS WEIRD. LONG TIME FOR US."

NATALIE JANSSEN "I THINK ILL MISS MY FRIENDS MOST. I REALLY LIKE PLAYING BASKETBALL, BUT I THINK WHEN WE ALL GO TO OUR DIFFERENT COLLEGES ILL MISS THEM THE MOST BECAUSE I HAVE JUST GROWN UP WITH THEM. YEAH ILL HAVE TO FIND NEW FRIENDS I GUESS." IN LEAD-DEADWOOD I'M BRENDAN MACKEY

The Newell girls basketball team is off to a 6 and 1 start to their season after rattling off four straight wins since losing to that Lead-Deadwood squad on the road back on December 17th ... last night the Irrigators knocked off Wall 60 to 45 and look to keep the momentum rolling at next week's West River Tournament ...

The Irrigators are hoping that strong team chemistry and a fast-paced attack can help them make a postseason run this year ... but with just one senior on the roster in guard Austin Alexander, Scott Wince's squad is also building for the future.

Five-foot-ten junior Kayden Steele dropped 30 of her team's 60 points in last night's win over the Eagles and Newell will continue to lean heavily on her production as they look to reach the West River finals in Rapid City on Saturday, January 18th.

LACEY "YOU KNOW THIS TEAM. THEY WORK REALLY WELL TOGETHER EVERYBODY UNDERSTANDS THEIR ROLE. THEY ACCEPT THEIR ROLE THEY TRUST THE PROCESS. AND THEY WORK WELL TOGETHER. THEY FEED OFF OF EACH OTHER REALLY."

KAYDEN "WE HAVE GOTTEN CLOSE OVER THE YEARS AND WE ARE STARTING TO FEEL LIKE FAMILY. AND WE ARE SO CLOSE AND VERY FAST AND AGGRESSIVE TEAM AND THAT IS REALLY HELPING US THIS YEAR.

AUSTIN "WE WOULD LIKE TO GO TO THE SWEET 16. AND AS ALL GOALS ARE THAT'S GONNA BE KIND OF DIFFICULT, BUT SO FAR WE HAVE DONE PRETTY WELL. AND HOPEFULLY WE CAN JUST KEEP GOING AND BUILDING A PROGRAM."

Newell opens play in the West River Tourney at home on January 14th with an opponent to be determined.

Newly-hired South Dakota School of Mines football coach Charlie Flohr is wasting no time putting together his top lieutenants ... as he named Vance Winter and Ryan Gent his defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively. Winter is a Miller, South Dakota native who played with Flohr at Dakota State and was most recently the defensive coordinator at Midland University. Gent played for Iowa State as a quarterback and most recently coached at Abilene Christian as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, prior to that he was on the staff at Northwest Missouri State with Flohr.