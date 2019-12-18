Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

It is the holiday season so that means one thing for area basketball fans ... the Lakota Nation Invitational is here ... the White River boys and Todd County girls will look to defend their 2018 championship wins as 32 boys and girls teams vie for the honor of being the 43rd annual event's winner ...

Opening round boys action, Custer won its SEASON OPENER, Todd County is 2-0 IN THE EARLY GOING ... somebody is taking their first loss ... 1. 1ST HALF, 10-9 TODD COUNTY, DANIEL SEDLACEK PUTS THE WILDCATS UP AS HE GETS BEHIND THE DEFENSE AND LAYS IT IN FOR 2. HE SCORED 9 POINTS. 2. CUSTER WORKS THE BALL INSIDE TO BRODY MARTINEZ, YES AND IT COUNTS. MARTINEZ HAD 7 POINTS AND 6 REBOUNDS. 3. ALL TIED UP, TRENT POIGNEE DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO SLADE COURNOYER, HE LOSES A SHOE BUT STILL PUTS IT IN FOR 2. TYSON IYOTTE LED THE FALCONS WITH 22 POINTS AS THEY WIN 59-54 and will advance to play Red Cloud tomorrow at 7:30 ...

TO GIRLS LNI ACTION WHERE LITTLE WOUND MATCHED UP WITH TIOSPA ZINA. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, THE MUSTANGS SHAWNEE WHITE STEALS THE PASS, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY AND HITS THE BASKET WITH THE FOUL. NICE PLAY TURNED IN BY THE JUNIOR. 2. MORE GOOD DEFENSE FROM LITTLE WOUND, THIS TIME SOPHIA HALTEN PICKS OFF THE PASS, HEADS THE OTHER WAY AND DROPS IT HOME FOR 2 .THIS GAME BELONGS TO THE LADY MUSTANGS AS THEY ROLL TO A 76-28 VICTORY.

One of the tourney favorites, Crow Creek, taking on Oelrichs in the opening round of the boys Lakota Nation Invitational today ... Early first half and Oelrichs guard Benny Benson breaks the Chieftains press over the top, finding Toby Swallow for the layup ... nice pass ... Crow Creek comes back on the other end as Teron Sazue cleans up the missed jumper with the easy tip-in ... Sazue with some of the best hands around ... he had 18 points to pace the Chieftains ... Crow Creek guard Isiah Sorace showing off the range with the triple ... Chieftains up early Sorace had 12 ... the White River transfers paying dividends for coach Darin Hunter's squad so far ... More from Benson breaking the Crow Creek pressure ... as he navigates his way to the baseline and finds Lewis Wilson with a pretty bounce pass for an easy layup ... Tiger junior guard is a nice all-around player ... More from Benson as he starts the ball movement and the ball ends up with Jeremiah Braveheart, who knows what to do with it as he splashes home the three ... Oelrichs hanging in there with Crow Creek early ... Check this play out ... Sazue into Luke Wells, who finds Sorace with the beautiful behind the back pass ... gorgeous basketball ... Wells had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards as Crow Creek grabs a 67-42 win ...

That takes us to scores from the opening day thus far ... and the defending champ White River boys cruised past Santee, Nebraska ... the Tigers get Eagle Butte tomorrow ... Omaha Nation advances to face Crow Creek with an 83-70 win over Little Wound ... and Pine Ridge advances to face Tiospa Zina tomorrow in an intriguing matchup ...

In other matchups, Red Cloud rolled into the second round and will take on Todd County ... while Crow Creek topped Oelrichs as we saw earlier ...

On the girls side ... Red Cloud hammered Santee to advance to face Custer tomorrow ... Eagle Butte eased past Marty 46-38 and will face White River, a big winner over Oelrichs ...

Crow Creek beat Omaha Nation by 36 and will play the Little Wound-Tiospa Zina winner in the second round ... while Pine Ridge also beat Crazy Horse by a final of 76-40 and will face the Todd County-St. Francis winner tomorrow. Custer dropped Lower Brule 57-41 to advance to play Red Cloud.

Obviously, it's not all about basketball this time of year as local wrestlers recently wrapped up the always impressive Rapid City Invitational last weekend ... for one Sturgis wrestler, he hopes a fifth-place finish can help propel him to bigger and better things by the end of the season ... our Brendan Mackey has more ...