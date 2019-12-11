Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush looked to begin another home winning streak tonight after having their franchise-tying eight-game run ended last Saturday by the Utah Grizzlies. The Rush welcomed the Wheeling Nailers to town for a three-game series beginning tonight ...

KELLY Klima AND KEVIN HANCOCK WERE RE-ASSIGNED TO THE RUSH FROM TUCSON BEFORE THE START OF THE GAME.

1. JUST 44 SECONDS INTO THE FIRST PERIOD, RAPID CITY'S KEEGHAN HOWDESHELL PASSES THE PUCK UP TO CHRIS LEIBINGER, HE BLASTS THE ONE-TIMER AND SCORES. LEIBINGER'S FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON.

2. JUST 23 SECONDS AFTER THAT ALEC BUTCHER MOVES IN FOR WHEELING AND PUTS THE SHOT IN FOR THE GOAL. EACH TEAM SCORES IN THE FIRST MINUTE AND 7 SECONDS.

3. TIED AT 1, BRANDON HAWKINS DROPS THE PUCK OFF FOR CHRISTOPHER BROWN, HE UNLEASHES THE WRISTER, TYLER PARKS IS UP TO THE CHALLENGE AS HE MAKES THE SAVE. PARKS BOUNCING BACK FROM THAT EARLY GOAL.

4. THE NAILERS BRANDON HAWKINS GETS THE PUCK TO ALEC BUTCHER, HE FIRES THE SHOT, TYLER PARKS FLASHES THE LEATHER AND MAKES THE NICE GLOVE SAVE. Rush lose 4-3.

Rapid City Stevens sophomore Jack Schoenhard has big goals this season, one year after making it to the Class A semifinals as a 106-pound standout for head coach Travis King's squad ...

Rapid City Stevens sophomore Jack Schoenhard started his 2019-2020 campaign in impressive fashion, rolling to the 106-pound championship at the Mandan Lions Invitational last weekend to help the Raiders to a fourth-place team finish and he and his coach both say a little physical growth over the summer has helped.

King said, "Little Jackie he had a great weekend, he came out at 106 this year, you know he was a little smaller last year, this year he's filling the weight class well and he's worked really hard in the offseason and you saw the outcome, he won all seven matches and he wrestled really well, so we were really proud of him."

Schoenhard said, "Mostly my feet, I struggled on that a lot last year, part of it was not being that big last year, but now that I'm pretty big for my weight class I'm doing pretty good on my feet."

Schoenhard fell to undefeated state champion Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central in last year's semifinals en route to a fourth-place finish and the Raider standout looks to be back near the top of the podium, if not at the very top, this season.

Schoenhard said, "A lot of my offseason just consisted of what I needed to work on last year, a lot of my struggles and I just overcame them. I just feel like a better wrestler."

Schoenhard points to his partners in the wrestling room, and his own head coach as major ingredients in making him a better wrestler day in and day out.

Schoenhard said, "My training partner, Jacob McCormick, really keeps me going both Malone twins, they're really good partners, and Travis just being a great coach."

Schoenhard hopes that training has him ready to face some of the state's best, some of whom he should get a look at this weekend at the Rapid City Invitational.

"The returning state finalist, Quincy Hulverson, he'll be at 106, I'm excited to wrestle him, another good kid from Brandon, Jordan Omey, I'm excited to wrestle him ... and I'll be seeing Jordan this weekend."

No matter what, Schoenhard will take the experience of winning in Mandan with him as he vies for a state championship later this season.

"I came in there, I just wanted to wrestle my matches, like the first day we only wrestled three, I just wanted to get those done in the round robin tournament, and once it came to the semis and the championship, I just wanted to win."

Congratulations to this week's Black Hills FOX Sports Athlete of the Week, Rapid City Stevens' Jack Schoenhard.

In some area college soccer news, Sturgis Scooper standout Gabe Rambow has signed on to play for the South Dakota School of Mines beginning next season ... Rambow helped lead the Scoopers a 10-4 record last season. The Hardrockers went 3-13-1 last year with a 2-11-1 record in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in head coach Ryan Thompson's first year at the helm.