Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Rush have had a stellar start to the season, putting together a 12-5-2 record as they sit in second place in the ECHL's Mountain Division ... but minor league sports mean there's always plenty of roster turnover and that's no different for Rapid City ...

The Rush called up goaltender Danny Tirone from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen ahead of this week's road trip to Idaho. Tirone comes to the Rush as one of the top-ranked goaltenders in the SPHL as he has a 7-1-1 record with one shutout, a 1.88 goals against average and a .936 save percentage. The Rush are on the road for a three-game series tonight, Friday and Saturday against the Steelheads.

and at last check the Rush were tied up with Idaho late in the third period at 3-3 as Stephane Legault and Tyler Coulter each have scored, with Coulter potting the go ahead goal midway through the third period before new captain Peter Quenneville added what seemed to be some insurance a few minutes later ... Max Coatta scored the first goal for Idaho before AJ White and Marc Olivier-Roy each scored within 90 second of each other to tie this one up ... the two teams will play the second game of the three-game series on Friday night.

Rapid City's Dru Gylten was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist prior to the season after being named to the All-Pac 12 freshman team last season while helping Utah to a 20-win season and finishing fourth in the conference in assists per game ...

Gylten and the Utes have gotten off to a bit slower start this year but have won three straight games after losing to the University of South Dakota back on November 16th. Utah was in Honolulu last week for the Bank of Hawaii tournament and Honolulu reporter Ren Clayton caught up with the former St. Thomas More standout to talk about the Lieberman honor and facing former high school teammate Ciara Duffy and the Coyotes earlier this season.

Gylten said, "Just being on the list with amazing point guards from around the country is a real honor and I wouldn't be on there if it wasn't for my teammates helping me transfer over form high school so its an honor and I'm just really excited for the future and all the opportunities I've had here at Utah ... it was fun and I had so many questions about playing Ciara and playing South Dakota and deep down it was just an honor to play them and play people from South Dakota, it was an honor just to play such a high caliber game and it was super fun, super fun to play against Ciara and brought back some good memories even though we weren't wearing blue anymore. It was just a great honor to play South Dakota."

Utah travels to BYU for a big rivalry game Friday at 7 o'clock.