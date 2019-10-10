Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

It may be hard to believe for high school football fans, but the postseason is going to be here before you know it. The Saint Thomas More Cavaliers only have 2 regular season games left before the Class 11B playoffs begin and they'll be looking to a two-way star to help make a deep run.

St. Thomas More senior Grant Huber has been a huge factor on both sides of the ball for the Cavaliers this season, catching eight touchdowns on offense while picking off three passes in six games on defense ... but there's little doubt which he prefers ... Huber said, "Offense, probably ... I like scoring touchdowns ..." Huber brings a hurdler's speed and defensive stopper's tenacity to the football field that springs from his year-round preparation on the track and hardwood.

"I just like to compete in every sport. I don't know, I think if you compete in one sport it helps you with the other ones." More head coach Wayne Sullivan says Huber's edge isn't voluble but it is certainly noticeable ... and something that helps bring the rest of the team up to his level.

Sullivan said, "Well I tell you, he's a quiet kid but he's a fierce competitor. When Grant steps on the field it is go, from the first kickoff to the last play, when the whistle blows and the ball is snapped that man goes 100 miles an hour and it reflects on the team and it helps the team, he'll make play here and there, or he'll get open and make the play and finish the play, very seldom has Grant not finished a play."

Part of Huber's success stems from his early football experiences as a quarterback as he understands what his own all-state signal caller Ryder Kirsch is looking for and also how other team's want to attack him as a defensive back. Sullivan, who knows a little bit about quarterback play, says the connection Kirsch and Huber have is a special one. Huber will continue to make things happen for the Cavaliers as they hope to make their way deep into the postseason and possibly meet back up with the Winner Warriors. Congratulations to this week's Athlete of the Week, St. Thomas More senior Grant Huber.

The Black Hills Conference cross country meet was moved up a day today in Belle Fourche because of the impending weather ... Hill City's Abby Cutler continued her strong fall winning the girls race by nearly 19 seconds ... Custer's Mallory Delmont led five Wildcats in the top 10 as they won the team title ...

Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson defended his home turf with a win over Hot Springs' Adam Consoer ... Custer also put five runners in the top 10 on the boys side to sweep the team titles ...

The Rapid City Rush open the regular season Friday on the road against the Allen Americans and the team will be receiving some reinforcements from their AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners before that contest. The Rush have a couple of new faces coming into the fold as Tucson has sent defenseman Ryker Killins and goaltender Erik Källgren to the Rush ahead of their first road trip of the season. In a separate move today, the Rush traded Scott Dornbrock to the Cincinnati Cyclones for financial considerations. Killins, a 5-foot-9, 180-pounder blue-liner signed with the Roadrunners after playing with the South Carolina Stingrays. Källgren is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender who is coming off of four years playing in Sweden.