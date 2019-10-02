Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

A Sundance freshman made a late rally at the Wyoming state golf tournament to come away with a state title ... after beginning her high school career on a high note, she's looking to keep improving over the next four years ...

Sundance's Sheridan Schubarth took home the Wyoming golf championship earlier this year

"it was just a rush when I found that out. I was so excited, I didn't know what to think."

" Sheridan is such a great golfer and she works so hard."

Schubarth battled strong winds,and rolled to a dominating 14 stroke advantage to claim the top spot on the podium

" It feels really really good to be number 1 in the state." Making the feat more impressive is that Schbarth is just a freshman.

"I was so happy that she won state, I know she had been working on it since 6th grade."

The Sundance star knows she will have a target on her back, but she is ready for the competition " As the competition comes up, it will be a little bit harder but knowing I have 3 years I know I can make a difference in my golf career." Over her next three years, Sheridan's coach see's her usining some tips the underclassman picked up from previous state champion.

" The former champ she was an awesome invidual and when Sheridan was struggling she was right there giving her advice and that was really neat to see."

The Bulldogs freshman credits a lot of her success to an area where lots of golfers struggle.

"Putting is really good."

"makes a lot of one putts that are almost off the green it is incredible to me."

Congratulations to Sheridan Schubarth on being this week's athlete of the week, Jeff Voss Black Hills Fox Sports.

In some state basketball news from earlier in the week, Yankton forward Matthew Mors ... a junior who has already racked up 1,719 career points for the Bucks and led Yankton to a state championship as a freshman ... has verbally committed to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin. Mors, whose recruiting was handled by former Wisconsin and Sioux Falls Roosevelt standout Joe Krabbenhoft, was the Gatorade state player of the year as a sophomore and had offers from Creighton, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa and others. The 6-7 forward took Yankton to the semifinals last year where they were beat by O'Gorman on a controversial shot after the buzzer. Mors' father, Ryan, was a three-time all-stater at Huron in the mid-90s.

To the South Dakota high school football 9-man polls this week ... the Bon Homme Cavaliers remained on top of Class 9AA ... followed by Viborg-Hurley, Baltic, Deuel and Parker ... Lemmon-McIntosh picked up a couple of votes this week after the Cowboys beat Timber Lake last week to move to 5 and 0 ... {TAKE SECOND} Sully Buttes is still No. 1 in Class 9A ... but Canistota/Freeman is closing the gap with nine first-place votes, Britton-Hecla, Gregory, Howard and Kimball/White Lake round out that class's top five ... with Howard and Kimball/White Lake tied for fifth {TAKE THIRD} And Colman Egan is still No. 1 in 9B ... followed by Dell Rapids St. Mary, Wolsey-Wessington and Harding County moved up to fourth this week ahead of No. 5 Herreid/ Selby Area ...