Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Canyon Lake All-Stars are back in the Little League Midwest Regional for the first time since 2016 and they're looking to make the league's third trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania ... Canyon Lake won the Midwest Regional in 2014 and 2008 and they'll be hoping to catch that magic once again ... our Brendan Mackey has more ...

AFTER CLAIMING THE SOUTH DAKOTA LITTLE LEAGUE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP THE CANYON LAKE ALL STARS HAVE EXTENDED THEIR SEASON A COUPLE MORE WEEKS. ON THURSDAY THIS GROUP WILL BE HEADING TO INDIANAPOLIS FOR THE MIDWEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT.... AND THE ALL-STARS FEEL THEY CAN KEEP THEIR MOMENTUM GOING. BENSON "WE ARE FEELING GOOD. KINDA NERVOUS BUT I THINK THAT IS KINDA NORMAL. BUT WE HAD A GOOD RUN IN THE STATE TOURNAMENT AND IF WE CAN JUST KEEP THAT GOING AND JUST PLAY WELL WE CAN JUST BEAT ANY TEAM."

KYLE "YOU KNOW THIS TEAM HAS BEEN TOGETHER FOR A FEW WEEKS NOW AND WE WERE REALLY HAPPY WITH THE WAY THEY BONDED AND JELLED AND CAME TOGETHER AS A TEAM. THEY SEEMED TO DO IT RIGHT AWAY. WHICH YOU KNOW IS PRETTY TOUGH WHEN ALL THE PLAYERS ARE PLAYING FOR DIFFERENT TEAMS THROUGHOUT THE REGULAR SEASON, BUT THEY REALLY PLAY WELL TOGETHER. YOU KNOW WE ARE A VERY ATHLETIC TEAM. WE ARE A FAST TEAM SO WE HAVE ALOT OF WEAPONS. THE TOURNAMENT WILL HAVE SEVEN STATES COMPETE FOR ONE SPOT TO SEE WHO WILL BE GOING TO WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES..... A DREAM THESE KIDS HAVE BEEN CHASING FOR SOME TIME.

SAM "OH WE ARE SO HAPPY. ITS PRETTY MUCH A DREAM COME TRUE FOR ALOT OF US. BECAUSE SINCE I HAVE BEEN A KID. I HAVE BEEN LIKE HOPING THAT I CAN GET HERE AND ITS BEEN REALLY FUN." CANYON LAKE HAS A FIRST ROUND BYE AND WILL PLAY THE WINNER OF NEBRASKA AND MINNESOTA.... BUT TO THESE KIDS IT DOESNT MATTER WHO THEY ARE PLAYING..... AS LONG AS THEY PLAY LIKE THEY KNOW THEY CAN THEY FEEL LIKE THEY CAN TAKE ANYBODY.

"WE DONT REALLY CARE BECAUSE LIKE OUR COACHES ALWAYS TELL US IT DOESN'T MATTER WHO IS PITCHING OR ANYTHING WE ARE JUST LIKE HERE TO PLAY AND WIN." "I JUST THINK WE THINK WE CAN WIN LIKE EVERY GAME AND DO THE BEST WE CAN. I DONT KNOW BUT WE JUST LIKE FEEL REALLY GOOD. AND WE TRY OUR BEST AND IT WORKS ALOT." GOOD LUCK TO THE CANYON LAKE ALL STARS AS THEY TRY TO MAKE IT TO THE LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES..... IN RAPID CITY IM BRENDAN MACKEY.

A FULL HOUSE ON HAND TO TAKE IN THE FESTIVITIES out at Hart Ranch for Wild West Wednesdays. 1. LET'S START YOU OUT WITH SOME BAREBACK RIDING, THIS IS GILLETTE'S JEFFEREY ZDZIARSKI, AND HE HANGS ON FOR A NICE 70 POINT RIDE. 2. NEXT UP IS CUNY TABLE'S STEVEN DEWOLFE, HE's WON THIS EVENT THE PAST TWO WEEKS, AND HE MOVES INTO THE LEAD HERE WITH A STRONG 78. 3. NOW TO BUFFALO, SOUTH DAKOTA'S JET PRICE AND HE GIVES THE FANS SOMETHING TO CHEER ABOUT WITH THIS SENSATIONAL 82. THAT WAS YOUR TOP BAREBACK RIDE OF THE NIGHT. 4. NOW TO SADDLE BRONC, THIS IS HEREFORD'S TALON ELSHERE AND Elshere TURNS IN A SOLID 69 POINT RIDE. THE FANS TREATED TO SOME GREAT ACTION OUT AT HART RANCH'S WILD WEST WEDNESDAYS.

And a couple of Rapid City archers competed at the National Field Archery Association Outdoor National Championships at the Yankton Archery Complex last weekend and came home with podium finishes. Sadie Tesch and Jacob McArthur each shot 256 arrows from various elevated positions, distances, and target faces. McArthur took second in his division and Tesch came home with third place honors.