Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The World Champions Rodeo Alliance is putting on the Wild West Wednesdays Roughstock and Barrels Saddle Series rodeos every Wednesday night at Hart Ranch and tonight was the first one of the summer ...

It was just about as beautiful an evening as you could ask for out at Hart Ranch tonight ... We start things off in bareback riding and this is Kaden Clark getting things going with a 77 ... that was the top ride of the night in bareback ... More bareback and this is Steven DeWolfe posting a score of 72 ... not a bad ride from the Cuny Table cowboy there as he manages to hang on for 8 seconds ... We move to saddle bronc and this is Trey Elshere out of Quinn ... but he gets no score on this ride as he doesn't quite make it for that last fraction of a second ... The Wild West Wednesdays will run through August 28th ... with a break on August 21st ... out at Hart Ranch. Gates open at 6 and the rodeo gets going at 7 o'clock.

THE Spearfish SASQUATCH dropped their fourth straight game last night as they lost TO HASTINGS 7-4. BUT Z WESTLEY DID HIT HIS 7TH HOMERUN OF THE SEASON. Our BRENDAN MACKEY TAKES A CLOSER LOOK AT THE SASQUATCH SLUGGER.

Z WESTLEY IS GOING TO BE SWINGING IN THE HOME RUN DERBY.....NO NOT THAT DERBY. HE'S BEEN PICKED AS THE ONE PLAYER ON THE SPEARFISH SASQUATCH TO COMPETE IN THE EXPEDITION LEAGUES VERSION. "IM AN OLDER GUY. I THINK THAT HAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH IT. {***CG2***} I KNOW THAT I WAS CAPABLE OF GETTING THERE, BUT IT WAS A MATTER OF GOING OUT AND PERFORMING. MY TEAM MY COACHES AND EVERYONE HAS REALLY HELPED ME PLAY TO THE BEST OF MY ABILITY THIS SUMMER." THE MAJOR LEAGUE HOME RUN DERBY JUST ENDED AND A PLAYER Z WHO LOOKS UP TOO JUST COMPETED IN IT "YEAH WELL ACTUALLY VLAD JR I HAVE A MINOR LEAGUE TEAM SINGLE A AFFILIATE IN MY HOMETOWN IN MIDLAND MICHIGAN AND VLAD JUNIOR WAS IN THAT LEAGUE. I WAS LUCKY ENOUGH TO ACTUALLY SEE VLAD JR HITTING THE HOMERUN DERBY AT MY HOME FIELD. IT WAS A REALLY COOL THING TO WATCH." Z WILL NOT ONLY BE COMPETING IN THE DERBY BUT HE WAS ALSO SELECTED AS AN ALL-STAR..... PRETTY AMAZING CONSIDERING THAT JUST A COUPLE OF MONTHS AGO WESTLEY WASN'T EVEN GOING TO PLAY UNTIL SETH MCLEMORE, HIS COLLEGE AND SASQUATCH COACH TALKED HIM INTO IT. "YEAH I WAS GONNA GO BACK AND JUST WORK THIS SUMMER BUT THE MORE I TALKED TO SETH THE MORE HE TALKED ABOUT SPEARFISH AND ALL THE GREAT THINGS IT HAS TO OFFER. IT JUST SOUNDED MORE AND MORE INVITING SO IT ENDED UP HAPPENING AND IM SUPER GRATEFUL IM HERE." SETH "WELL HE HAS PROBABLY GOT THE MOST POWER IN BP. PROBABLY THE MOST POWER IN GAME AS WELL. {***CG2***} HE HAS A GREAT ATTACK ANGLE WHEN HE HITS THE BASEBALL. HE HITS THE MIDDLE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE BALL AND GETS GREAT CARRIES SO THAT REALLY HELPS HIM AS A HITTER." Z KNOWS HE WONT BE PLAYING THIS GAME FOREVER SO HE IS GOING TO ENJOY EVERY SECOND OF IT THIS SUMMER.

"ITS JUST REALLY GETTING AWAY FROM EVERYTHING AND JUST ENJOYING MY YOUTH AND BEING ABLE TO PLAY THE GAME. IM STILL PLAYING. OBVIOUS ITS NOT PRO BALL BUT GETTING THE CHANCE EVERY NIGHT TO YOU KNOW PLAY AT SUCH AN AWESOME PLACE YOU KNOW GET AWAY FROM AND JUST ENJOY PLAYING THE GAME I LOVE. BUT NOW ITS TIME TO GO WIN THAT DERBY "I MEAN THAT'S THE GOAL YOU KNOW. I HOPE I CAN PULL IT OFF NOT ONLY FOR MYSELF BUT FOR MY TEAMMATES AND MY COACHES AND THE COMMUNITY. HOPEFULLY I CAN BRING THE TROPHY OR WHATEVER THE LABEL THEY GIVE ME BACK TO SPEARFISH." GOOD LUCK TO Z AND BRING HOME THE TITLE. IN SPEARFISH IM BRENDAN MACKEY

And the Sasquatch snapped a four-game losing skid tonight as they rallied to top Hastings 7-6 ... and Z Westley did hit a solo home run tonight, his eighth of the seaosn ... Josue Rangel knocked in two runs, including the tying run at 6-6 .. before Chad Call came home on a wild pitch for the win ...

And Spearfish Post 164 picked up a couple of wins in Torrington, Wyoming tonight as they knocked off the Tigers 16-1 in the opening game of their doubleheader ... Connor Glasford had four hits and knocked in three runs for Post 164 ... while Taylor Woods also had three RBIs for Spearfish and picked up the win on the mound ... Post 164 then took the nightcap 6-3 as they moved to 6-23 on the season.