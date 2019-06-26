Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Rapid City Post 22 was back home tonight for the first time in two weeks. The Hardhats were coming off of a two-game sweep of Mitchell yesterday that saw Jake Goble toss a complete-game no-hitter in the nightcap and the Hardhats ran their record to 27 and 10.

It was a beautiful evening and a decent crowd on hand at Fitzgerald Stadium for tonight's doubleheader ... Post 22 took the opener 12-2 ... this is Game 2 Pierre gets things started in the first when Garrett Stout slaps a single to left ... the relay throw gets away from Post 22's Matthew Hegre and that allows Cade Hinkle to come home on some heads-up baserunning ... 1-0 Pierre But 22 gets it all back and more in the bottom of the first .... Bransen Kuehl starts it with a sac fly to center that scores Mason Messinger to tie the game ... Then Jace Caldwell smacks a single to center to score Ryan Bachman ... 2-0 Post 22 ... Blake Weaver then brings Alex Weaver home with a single to make it 3-1 ... And a host of first-inning errors made things tough on the visitors ... here a two-out mistake scores two as Post 22 takes a 6-1 first-inning lead and goes on to win this one by a final of ... 13-4 ...

The ECHL season wrapped up at the beginning of the month with the Newfoundland Growlers winning the 2019 Kelly Cup championship over the Toledo Walleye. Newfoundland, which joined the ECHL as an expansion team prior to last season, became the first team to claim the league championship in its first season since the Greensboro Monarchs in 1990.

The Rapid City Rush is looking to keep pace with rest of the league and this offseason will be critical ... today the Rush announced the signing of forward Tyler Poulsen as their first of the offseason. Poulsen joined the Rush in a trade with Allen and the 5-foot-9, 175-pound rookie forward was excellent in his 57 games in Rapid City, with three multi-goal outings and eight nights where he tallied multiple points, including a one goal, three-assist night against Allen in a 6-3 win on the road.

Tetrault said, "Man, what a sparkplug he was, scoring 15 goals with 15 assists for 30 points as a rookie ... pretty amazing year and he's just works so hard, skates real well, gets in people's faces for a small guy, not afraid to take it to the net, so we expect big things from Tyler, probably a 20-goal scorer, if not more so that's one of the things we need to address for next season is goal scoring, so having him as the first signing is a step in that direction."

Season tickets for all 36 home games are now available. The Rush open the 2019-20 season October 25th at home against the Utah Grizzlies.

Black Hills State runner Jonah Theisen was named a First Team Academic All-American in Men's Track and Field and Cross Country today.

A physical science major with a 3.89 GPA Theisen is just the second Yellow Jacket to earn Academic All-American honors, following Mitch Kraft in 2015, and the first in school history to make the first team. Theisen placed second in the steeplechase at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships this year and was the National Champion in the event in 2016.